Wynonna Judd Shares Powerful Message During Concert 2 Months After Mom Naomi’s Death: WATCH

Though their initial run lasted only 8 years, Naomi and Wynonna Judd firmly cemented themselves as country music icons with their mother-daughter group The Judds. The duo was so beloved, in fact, that decades later, their continued popularity earned them invitations to the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame, during which they would be formally inducted.

Sadly, however, Wynonna would never get to experience this honor with her mother. Just one day before their history-making induction, Naomi Judd committed suicide.

Since the tragic loss of her mother, Wynonna Judd has continued to honor the memory of Naomi, using her platform to spread messages of hope and love to her fans. And in a performance alongside Brandi Carlile on Friday, July 8th, she continued her heartfelt campaign.

“For those of you who don’t know who I am — you’d be surprised — I’m the artist formerly known as The Judds,” Wynonna began. “Two months ago, my momma died and my sister is here tonight and we are now the new Judds.”

“And I want to share something with you,” she continued. “I’m a Judd, not a judge, but I’m gonna tell you something. Forgiveness — call somebody and say ‘I’m sorry for my part, what can we do to heal?’ And that’s what we’re doing tonight.”

Judd then dedicated the song to “anybody out there who is just really pissed off. And that’s okay – because the music is gonna heal us right now.”

“That’s why I came,” she said. “The music heals us and we’re gonna sing this next song in honor of my sister. Because it’s been about 12 years since she’s seen me sing. It’s the beginning of some new chapter. So, what does your next chapter look like?”

The Judds Singer Wynonna Judd Reflects on Her Mother’s Passing

Losing a family member is an unfathomably difficult experience, and losing someone as close as a parent is even harder. Wynonna Judd, however, is handling the awful event with a seemingly impossible level of grace and wisdom.

Rather than suffering in silence, Wynonna has shared her pain with the world from the very beginning in the hopes that someone dealing with a similar hardship might feel seen and heard. In a recent Instagram post, she expressed feeling overwhelmed by everything happening in the world. So much so that she wasn’t sure what to say, or if she had anything of value to add.

To push through these feelings of doubt, Wynonna Judd decided to write “what she knows.” And, unsurprisingly, the result was a beautiful and uplifting message to her audience.

“The pain of losing Mom on April 30th to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did,” she wrote. “This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

“In order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, (born April 13th, two weeks and two days before Mom left), to break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction, I must continue to show up for myself [first] and do the personal healing work.”

“I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself,” she concluded. “And it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up and sing. Thank you all for your love and support. Let’s check in more often.”