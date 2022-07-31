Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses On Stage During Concert

D-Roc of the Ying Yang Twins reportedly collapsed and had to be carried off the stage mid-concert this weekend.

The rapper was in Springfield, MO at the Ozark Empire Fair headlining for Vanilla Ice. And about 30 minutes into the show, he fell to the ground. Security team members rushed to help him stand, but he could not. And they were forced to carry him away to medics.

YING YANG TWINS

D-ROC COLLAPSES ON STAGE.

The Twins were performing at a show in Springfield, MO at the Ozark Empire Fair, when 30 minutes into their set, D-Roc just crashed to the floor of the stage. Security rushed up to him and got him off the stage. pic.twitter.com/DNHTnXMA5N — News Log (@NewsLog) July 31, 2022

As TMZ writes, it is still unclear why D-Roc collapsed. Though some people believe he suffered from heat exhaustion. There is no news on his current condition nor has the group announced if he was taken to the hospital. However, the concert continued without him.

This is a developing story.