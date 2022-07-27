Talk about a cherished time capsule. Dolly Parton has written a song she wants released on her 100th birthday. But until then, the song is on display at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort.

Sound weird? We’ll explain. Seven years ago, the country music icon created a special song. She called it “My Place in History.” Of course she recorded the CD. And then she placed the CD and a CD player in a chestnut box. It’s all under lock and key and under glass She also stuck in a piece of wood from her family’s old house n Sevierville, Tenn. But any fan of Dolly Parton can walk past the display at Dolly’s resort in Pigeon Ford, Tenn. The display is behind a velvet rope, with the box sitting on top of royal blue table decorated with golden butterflies.

Parton wrote about the song in her book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

“There’s no telling what music is going to be by then,” Parton wrote. “Hopefully, it will play and the whole thing ain’t rotted.”

Dolly Parton is 76. So the song will be released in 24 years. The song will be launched on her birthday, Jan. 19. We’re hoping Dolly still will be alive and healthy. She can put on one of her wigs and glitzy dresses and sing the song herself.

“I don’t know if I want to live to be 100 or not. But you never know,” Dolly Parton wrote. in the book. “I might. And if I do, I’m going to be at that opening.” So Dolly, pick out your outfit.

Dolly Parton rides a ferris wheel at Dollywood. Her DreamMore Resort also is near the park. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

We’re wondering what exactly Dolly Parton wrote about seven years ago. How did she view her place in history? She was only 69 back then. Each year, she adds to her legacy. Just this year alone, she became a best-selling author in the fiction genre. She and James Patterson wrote the novel “Run, Rose, Run.” The book is about a woman named Annie, trying to make it big as a singer/songwriter. The character of Ruthanna is Dolly. They both love their wigs and acrylic nails.

“Ruthanna is very much my personality this day and time,” Parton told NPR. “And I’m hoping to get to play her in a movie that we are going to make from the book … I don’t think I have to do too much acting on that one.”

Parton released an album to go along with the book. And she and Academy-Award winning actress Reese Witherspoon are producing the movie.

And we all know about her philanthropy. Since she wrote her song, Parton has given at least $2 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The first $1 million went to help develop a COVID vaccine and treatment. The second donation, which she made earlier this year, is for pediatric infectious disease research.

Dolly Parton also has her own beauty brand. On Wednesday, she launched another perfume. This one is “Smoky Mountain.”

So, she still should be writing verses to her place in history.