You Can Now Stream Bruce Springsteen Concerts Spanning Five Decades: Here’s How

Bruce Springsteen fans can relive the glory days thanks to nugs.net, according to Rolling Stone. The Bruce Springsteen Live Archive Series is already rolling out on the streaming platform, and many more recordings will be added.

The Boss made exclusive live recordings available before, but streaming was not an option. Fan could purchase CDs or digital downloads. The partnership with nugs.net means that fans can now stream via iOS, Android, desktop browsers, Sonos devices and AirPlay. The recordings are available in standard or hi-resolution 24-bit MQA audio quality. It’s now easier than ever to access the entire catalog. If you’ve not tried out the nugs.net app, it seamlessly integrates into home devices like Sonos.

Subscriptions to nugs.net begin at $12.99 a month. An annual subscription starts at $129.99. Hi-Fi subscriptions are available for $24.99 a month or $249.99 annually. The platform has a deep catalog of live performances available to stream by artists of all genres.

The collection already covers five decades of live material. There are recordings from the 1975 “Born to Run” Tour all the way through 2014’s “High Hopes” Tour and everything in between. Nugs.net has been keeping their own archive of Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band recordings since 2014.

Highlights from The Boss’s collection include a 1978 show at the Roxy and a 2006 show from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The latter happened shortly after Hurricane Katrina.

Bruce Springsteen Out and About

Bruce Springsteen has popped in to join friends recently. The 72-year-old joined Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl at Glastonbury recently. As a trio, they performed “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man” for more than 100,000 fans at the European festival.

The Boss also surprised fans in his home state of New Jersey this month. British alternative band Coldplay headline MetLife Stadium, and they invited Springsteen to join. They performed versions of Springsteen’s “Working on a Dream” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

During his time away from touring, Bruce Springsteen also announced a collaboration with The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University. The exhibit is in a former fire station in his hometown of Freehold.

Back on the Road in 2023

It’s been a few years since fans have seen Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band on the road. The pandemic certainly played a role. But he’ll be back at it in 2023. The Boss recently announced a 26-date European tour that begins in April of 2023. The trek kicks off with two dates at Estadi Olimpic in Barcelona on April 28 & 30. The run currently concludes on July 25 in Monza, Italy. Check out all of the dates for the European tour and get ticket information at his website.

North American dates are coming soon.