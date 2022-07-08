Zac Brown Band Announces New Version of ‘Wild Palomino’ With Cody Johnson

With the anticipation of The Comeback Deluxe Album hitting shelves this fall, Zac Brown Band is giving fans a little teaser of what’s to come with a re-recorded single of Wild Palomino—featuring Cody Johnson.

The Comeback released last October and was the band’s first album in over two years. Upon debut, it peaked at number 3 on the US County Charts.

Thanks to its popularity, Zac Brown Band is dropping a new version that includes the Wild Palomino duet with Johnson and also a Blake Shelton collaboration of Out in the Middle.

Shelton’s song went live on June, 22, and the music is streaming live now. And now, we’re about to have to the chance to own Johnson’s collab as well.

Yesterday, the band posted a clip of the remastered tune on Instagram. You can take a listen right here.

“Cowboys and love songs, that’s country music right there,” Zac Brown captioned.

The great news is that you won’t have to wait long to hear the full version of Wild Palomino. The Cody Johnson duet drops on July 15th. You can pre-save or pre-add now by following the link here.

Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins Diagnosed With ASL

But while Zac Brown Band is celebrating some good news with its anticipated duet, it’s also reeling from some sad news. Last month, doctors diagnosed bandmate John Driskell Hopkins with ASL. And now he’s fighting the disease for his daughters.

“I want to show my girls what a warrior their dad is,” he told PEOPLE.

As Hopkins shared with Fox News, the symptoms began in late 2019, when he started to notice issues with his “stability” and “speed” while playing instruments “and just general mobility.”

But by the time he realized he needed medical intervention, COVID was in full force. And it was difficult to get into a doctor’s office.

“No one did anything for 18 months,” he said.

As the disease progressed, his knees began to lock, and he realized that he was losing control of his muscle function. But he never guessed that he had developed ASL—or Lou Gehrig’s Disease—which doctors discovered in December of 2021.

“When you hear something like that, the world gets pretty small and the anxiety was really rough,” he said of when he received the news.

“The truth is there are still a lot of questions about it,” Hopkins said of his diagnosis. “It could be any number of different diseases that lead to this symptom. Why do football players seem to get it? Why? Maybe it’s head trauma. You know, why do young people get it? Maybe it’s environment. Maybe it’s their internal biome. I’ve been known to have a beer and pizza in my day and my doctors have assured me that’s not it.”