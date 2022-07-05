Zach Bryan Reveals Eight Song ‘Summertime Blues’ Releasing on July 15

Zach Bryan isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The prolific Oklahoman teased several new tracks via social media over the past month. It now appears that they have a package and a home.

Summertime Blues

eight songs

the 15th!!!

Summertime Blues appears to be the title of the forthcoming EP. It’s also the title of the track that Zach Bryan previews in his post. The clip runs 2:20 and it’s not the full-length version of the banjo-heavy track. It’s accompanied by a homemade video from the road that appears to include festival stops at either Bonnaroo or Stagecoach. It also has some beach footage as Bryan sings the lyrics, “Hilton Head and the Hamptons, where the rich all go to die. The young kids all get high just to pass time.”

Zach Bryan recently unveiled another new track at Bonnaroo. There’s a good chance that “Small Town Smokeshow” is also included in these eight tracks.

American Heartbreak is barely a month old. The album included 34 tracks over two hours. New music coming this quickly from someone signed to a major label [Warner Brothers] seems unprecedented. But the industry is changing quickly, and clearly the label has thrown precedence to the wind in favor of traveling at Zach Bryan’s chosen pace.

How Does Zach Bryan Keep This Pace?

A follower recently asked Bryan how he maintains this pace and proliferation.

my entire life I have written in a journal twice a day. I write letters, poems, on post cards, anywhere. writing isn’t a task for me, it’s what makes me happy. I’m blessed enough that people enjoy my stuff so I can do it all the time. I don’t take that for granted! https://t.co/YRRf1G6eNE — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) July 2, 2022

“My entire life I have written in a journal twice a day. I write letters, poems, on post cards, anywhere. Writing isn’t a task for me, it’s what makes me happy. I’m blessed enough that people enjoy my stuff so I can do it all the time. I don’t take that for granted!” he responded.

Zach Bryan is still just 26 years old. He’s a Navy veteran. He already has three full-length albums and another EP. Summertime Blues will be his fifth packaged release since 2019. That’s 64 tracks included on the full-lengths, with another six on Quiet, Heavy Dreams. There are a few stray singles that never made a collection, notably “From Austin.” As the crowds continue to swell, it has to be impossible to craft a setlist. But he soldiers on, and audiences are never going to know what to expect.

As such, maybe a residency is in order. Perform 3-4 nights at one venue and offer no repeats. It’s the only way you’re ever going to hear them all live.

On the Road in 2022

Zach Bryan is back on the road on July 7 at The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City. He then joins a massive bill at Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. on July 9. Willie Nelson & Family, Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Kacey Musgraves are all on there, too. Check out all of his 2022 tour dates at his website.