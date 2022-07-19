Zach Bryan Reflects on Cross Country Trip He Took With His Dad in Heartfelt Post

Zach Bryan isn’t in the same spot he was three years ago, that’s for sure. His rapid ascent to stardom is as overwhelming as the rate at which he writes songs. He took it all in at Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana this weekend. The festival was stacked, with other acts like Turnpike Troubadours and Cody Jinks on the bill. Check out Bryan’s post below.

“about three years ago, my dad and me took a cross country trip from Oklahoma to Seattle where I was stationed after a long deployment I was on. I rode on my motorcycle for some of it and he followed me the whole way because I think he was worried about me going too fast. we stopped in Missoula, Montana and drank some beers at a local bar.” he began the post.

“this weekend was full circle for me and it felt like a fever dream. forever changing and growing but everything somehow still feels weirdly the same. my life has evolved and so has my music. the boys in my band have changed too. like is a journey and we’ve all just been trying our best from the day we were born to now. i went to do laundry today on the same road my dad and i rode three years ago. it’s all just a road and i feel like it’s just beginning,” he continued.

“Thank you @underthebigskyfestival and thank you to everyone who’s still in my corner. Here’s to always waking up willing and to always trying for the best day ever. Here’s to the last three weeks on the road and many more to come,” he posted.

On the Road with Zach Bryan

He finished his post with a video of himself singing “in a bar that had about 10 drunk people.” Things changed. He’s playing a stadium show on July 30 in Atlanta. He’ll open for Luke Combs alongside Cody Johnson and Morgan Wade. He also hops on some major festivals this year, including Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio on July 23. He’s at Lollapalooza. Bryan is also at the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago.

He hops on the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson for a few shows, including a stop at Bethel Woods Center in New York on August 13. He keeps adding dates to the trek, too. He’ll be in the Nashville area on September 11 at First Bank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tenn. He’s at Red Rocks on November 3 before wrapping up in California on November 11. Check out all of his current dates and get ticket information at his website.