Zach Bryan Snaps a Selfie With Jason Isbell After Palomino Festival

Following their performances at the 2022 Palomino Festival in Pasadena, California on Saturday (July 9th), country music singer and songwriter Zach Bryan snapped a selfie with Jason Isbell.

“From the sky we look so organized and brave. Thank u Palamino,” Zach Bryan declares in the post through his Twitter account.

from the sky we look so organized and brave



thank u Palamino pic.twitter.com/00DvmSbPtd — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) July 10, 2022

Bryan’s snapshot with Isbell comes just days after he announced his upcoming album “Summertime Blues,” which will be released on July 15th. Bryan’s latest album will have eight songs. It will be released less than two months after his “American Heartbreak” album, which included 34 tracks.

A fan recently asked Zach Bryan how he manages to write so many songs within a matter of days. “My entire life I have written in a journal twice a day,” Bryan explained in a tweet. “I write letters, poems, on post cards, anywhere. Writing isn’t a take for me, it’s what makes me happy. I’m blessed enough that people enjoy my stuff so I can do it all the time. I don’t take that for granted!”

Zach Bryan Talks Transition from the U.S. Navy to Becoming a Country Singer and Songwriter

During his recent appearance on “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen,” Zach Bryan spoke about how he managed to transition from being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy to singing and songwriting.

“I would say that I didn’t really even mean to build [my career] up,” Zach Bryan explained about his music career. “I just kind of was making music with my buddies in the Navy barracks at one point.”

Zach Bryan also spoke about how he released two albums and then everyone just seemed to resonate with his songs. “Then everyone went kind of crazy for them. So I’m like the luckiest guy in the world. I don’t deserve any of it but it’s been an absolute blast.”

Zach Bryan went on to say that songwriting is a “God-given gift” to him. That’s why he always wanted to be a writer. “I feel like, and this is going to sound pretentious. It’s not. I feel like I’ve got a God-giving gift of writing. I’ve always just been a writer. That’s it. That’s all. And people, people give me grief for not having any dynamics in my music.”

The country singer and songwriter then said he didn’t mean to be a songwriter ever. “I wanted to be a writer. You know? So I’m writing like… every morning when I wake up, I write. And every night when I go to sleep, I write because it’s just like how I deal with life. ”

Zach Bryan then compared his songwriting to those who watch sports. “Just like people go golf, just like people listen to music, it’s just something that comes natural to me,” he added.