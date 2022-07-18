Zach Bryan Shares Teaser of Another Unreleased Song, ‘Til Brooklyn,’ Days After Dropping New EP

Days after releasing his new 9-track EP, Summertime Blues, country music hitmaker Zach Bryan shared a preview of another unreleased single, “Til Brooklyn.”

On Monday (July 18th), Zach Bryan took to Twitter and posted a sneak peek at the new song with some of the lyrics. “But she was there smiling, in the bedroom tonight when, I told her God’s timing, works in awful scary ways.”

but she was there smiling, in the bedroom tonight when, I told her God’s timing, works in awfully scary ways pic.twitter.com/DpmiODjotb — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) July 18, 2022

Zach Bryan recently spoke about some of the tracks on his “Summertime Blues” EP. The 9-track album was released within a couple of months after the country singer and songwriter released his 34-track label debut “American Heartbreak.”

When discussing his single “Quittin’ Time” from “Summertime Blues,” Zach Bryan said, “Touring is really grueling. You’re out of shape looking for places to do laundry, on flights and buses, and going everywhere. I was in the Navy [for] a long time and I remember just wanting to go home, but not wanting to, at the same time, until the job was well done.”

Zach Bryan went on to explain that he actually wrote the track in the Denver Broncos stadium. He then discussed his other track “Motorcycle Drive-By.”

“Lately my life has been moving insanely fast and so many things have happened,” Zach Bryan explained. “Good and Bad – And I wanted to try to capture the feeling of how fast it all moves and the intention of stepping back and taking a deep breath and realizing you have to enjoy it and enjoy every single second with the people you love.”

Zach Bryan Spoke About Leaving the U.S. Navy to Pursue Music Career

Following the release of his album “American Heartbreak,” Zach Bryan made an appearance on “Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen” to discuss how he transitioned from being in the U.S. Navy to becoming and country singer and songwriter.

“I had people who were in my life that weren’t supportive of me [being a musician],” Zach Bryan explained. “And I was like, ‘That’s strange. I want to be supported in everything that I do.’”

Zach Bryan then explained that he eventually left those situations. “I honestly was in the Navy and I wasn’t… That’s my supervisors and things, they were like really, really intrigued by me because I told them. I was like, ‘I don’t have to get out of the Navy. You guys can keep me if you want. I don’t care. I’ll always write music. No matter what anyone or anyone says or anyone does, this is what I do. And that’s what I’m going to do. So you guys can keep me in the Navy. I don’t mind.’”

However, his gunner, Gunner Pease, told him to pursue music and quit the Navy. “He looked at me one day and he is like, ‘Dude, you have to do this. If you don’t do this, millions of people who strive every day to do this are going to be disappointed in the fact that you wasted this chance.’”