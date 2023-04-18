‘Nashville’ Alums Team Up For New International Tour

Nearly five years after their hit series ended, Nashville stars Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, and Sam Palladio are teaming up for a new international tour.

CMT reports the Nashville co-stars are going to perform classic songs from the hit series along with some original material. Charles Esten made the official announcement about the group in his latest Instagram post.

“I’m thrilled to be reuniting on stage with these wonderful Nashville friends here in the U.S.,” he declared. He then noted that the group will be making their first performance at Chicago’s Rosemont Theatre and then to the Ryman Auditorium where the hit series’ cast sang its last song.

After the Ryman Auditorium performance, the Nashville co-stars will head to the UK with stops including the O2 Apollo, Eventim Apollo, SEC Armadillo, and Resorts World Arena.

Nashville ran from 2012 to 2018. According IMDb, the show followed the lives and tragedies of rising and fading country stars in Music City. Hayden Panettiere starred in the series as well as Lennon Stella, Chris Carmack, and Connie Britton.

The new tour comes just weeks after Charles Esten teamed up with Kelly Clarkson to perform Bruce Springsteen’s Glory Days on live TV. He also sang his original single, One Good Move, which is about his wife, who he describes as the “one good move” in his life.

Charles Esten Celebrated the 10th Anniversary of ‘Nashville’ Last Fall

In October 2022, Charles Esten celebrated the 10th anniversary of Nashville in a touching re-post featuring Connie Britton, who played country singer Rayna Jaymes in the series. “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to this dream of a show!” Esten wrote at the time. “Grateful for every scene, and every note, and every single member of our beautiful NASHVILLE family. That includes YOU, Nashies!”

Esten also wrote, “Nashville’s a 10 but… actually it’s perfect. Here’s to 10 years, nashies!”

The actor previously told CMT that the Nashville cast and crew have remained close over the years. “We all took this journey together. It’s a bond of brothers and sisters,” he explained. “Connie and I check in definitely on birthdays and things like that, just to say hi. Of course, Lennon and Maisy. Sam and I text, and I got to see Chris Carmack and his incredible wife when I was in Los Angeles.”

Esten further pointed out that he and Eric Close (who played Teddy Conrad) have a close friendship offscreen. “He’s one of my oldest friends of all. We’ve known each other since we went to Hollywood. He’s an incredible friend of mine and somebody I rely on for all kinds of things.”