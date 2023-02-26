‘Nashville’ Star Connie Britton Buys Amazing California Mansion: Check It Out

Actress Connie Britton of Nashville fame recently bought an amazing California mansion with a lot of modern amenities in it. The home is quite luxurious and appears to be well-built. Britton and her partner, This Is Us writer David E. Windsor, were involved in a bidding war for purchasing the home. That is according to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com. They paid $600,000 above the asking price to get the home..



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Reportedly, Dub Studios designed and custom-built the house for Tastemade video head Larry Fitzgibbon in 2016, Dirt.com reports. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,604-square-foot residence is very contemporary, and, according to its listing, it features “only the finest quality finishes.”

Home of ‘Nashville’ Star Connie Britton Has Sliding Glass Doors In It

Taste of Country reports that the main floor of the Nashville star’s spectacular house features floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding glass doors that create an easy transition between indoor and outdoor living spaces. Check out the photos of Britton’s new home right here.

Now, the home’s floor plan boasts a chef’s kitchen with the highest-end appliances, and it opens onto the living room and outdoor areas. The kitchen and living room have exposed-beam ceilings, and there’s also a lounge area with a built-in bar on the first floor.

Upstairs Master Suite Includes Walk-In Closet, Private Deck

As for the upstairs master suite, it includes a walk-in closet and a private deck. It’s attached to a master bathroom with a soaking spa tub. It also has an I-Steam shower, a walnut free-standing vanity with double sinks and Vola faucets, and a Geberit-enclosed toilet.

Meanwhile, a large seating area separates the master suite from two more bedrooms that share a generously sized second upstairs bathroom.

The home’s exterior is just as well-thought-out and high-end. It features an elegant sitting area, grilling area, and sophisticated lighting that makes for a perfect entertaining space.

Let’s take a look at some career stuff for Britton these days. As we said, she is on Nashville right now. And Britton felt “really fortunate: to be part of the ensemble cast for HBO’s The White Lotus. “It was a great opportunity to be able to look long and hard at what it is to be a white woman who has a sense of privilege,” the Friday Night Lights alum said in an interview with PEOPLE. “And a sense of entitlement and the blinders,” Britton said.

Another show that Britton was a part of was 9-1-1 on Fox. People might still ask what happened to Britton on that show. Well, her role was simply to be a one-season turn. She played 911 operator Abigail “Abby” Clark on there.