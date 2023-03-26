‘Nashville’ Star Hayden Panettiere Speaks on Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Hayden Panettiere wants the world to know that mental health issues like postpartum depression are both common and acceptable.

The former Nashville star, 33, said she wishes “somebody [had] told me” about postpartum depression during her 20s. Panettiere spoke about the hot button issue on E! Rundown this week, saying the birth of her daughter eight years ago sent her spiraling mentally.

“I wish I knew to look out for it,” she said. “But I never heard any stories about it at all. I just thought there was something seriously wrong with me, so I thought, ‘[Alcohol] will fix this. Duh!’ And it didn’t. It does for a moment, but then it made everything worse.”

When Panettiere gave birth to daughter Kaya Edokia, 8, at just 25-years-old herself, she said she felt isolated because the whole world considered her so young and vibrant and successful — and everyone downplayed her condition.

“And then it hurts for you,” explained Panettiere. “Because you’re like, ‘They’re saying I should be able to get over this all by myself.'”

The next year, Panettiere’s idyllic public persona began to unravel when she entered a treatment center for depression and addiction. Her rep told PEOPLE at the time she was “battling postpartum depression.”

In an appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk last fall, Hayden Panettiere said signing the custody papers was the “most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever had to do in my life”

“The biggest message that I’ve been trying to promote for women is that it’s okay to ask for help,” Panettiere said at the time of her treatment. “You feel mommy guilt — it’s for real.”

She continued: “It’s like being in a tunnel. You can’t even remember when you felt good. You try and think back to when you felt good, when you felt positive, when you felt happy, and you can’t. All you see is this enveloping darkness.”

The actress also told PEOPLE last year that Kaya, whom Hayden had to relinquish custody of due to her own addiction issues, is “a happy kid open to a huge world. And she has more love than anybody I’ve ever met.” Panettiere, whose family life became even more complicated with the sudden death of her brother earlier this year, also contends that the two share a strong relationship despite the uncertainties.

“She has a beautiful life,” said Panettiere. “I was just with her. She’s just an amazing child. She’s smart and she’s funny and for whatever reason, she still loves me.”

She also said she looks forward to explaining what went “wrong” to her daughter when she gets old enough to understand.

“I’m looking forward to the day where I get to have these conversations with her,” she said. “[I’m] grateful that I’m equipped with the information and with the experience that I’ve had with postpartum depression.”