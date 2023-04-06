‘Nashville’ Star Laura Benanti Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage While Performing on Stage

Nashville star Laura Benanti has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while performing on stage three days ago. Benanti also is a Tony Award nominee who also appeared in the TV series Gossip Girl.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I performed on stage for 2000 people while having a miscarriage,” Benanti wrote on Instagram. “I knew it was happening. It started slowly the night before. If it had been our first loss, or even our second, I likely wouldn’t have been able to go on. But unfortunately, I am not a stranger to the pain and emptiness of losing a pregnancy. It is a path I have walked before, hand in hand with my husband.”

Laura Benanti and Husband Patrick Brown Have Two Daughters

Laura Benanti and her husband Patrick Brown share two daughters, Ella, 6, and 8-month-old Louisa, who was born via surrogate. “This time we walked it alongside some of the kindest, most loving humans I will ever have the honor to share space with,” Benanti wrote. “Thank you to everyone in that audience for the grace your presence allowed. For lifting me out of my grief for that Holy hour. Thank you to my band for holding me, unconditionally, in your hearts, and to the crew for working so hard to make me as comfortable as possible. Thank you to my friends and fellow performers for rallying around me and so graciously accommodating my changing needs.”

Benanti has been transparent in the past about her previous losses, Fox News reports. Benanti, 43, was performing on a five-night Broadway Cruise along with Kristin Chenowith, Alan Cumming, and Randy Rainbox.

Benanti Thanks ‘Extraordinary Producers,’ Teams For Their Help In Handling Emergency

“Thank you to the extraordinary producers and their teams who could give a masterclass on how to handle a personal emergency with empathy and compassion,” Laura Benanti wrote. “Thank you to my remarkable Mother-in-law and Father-in-law for shielding Ella from the reality of this experience and giving her the time of her life while ‘Mama’s back hurt.'”

Just a few days earlier, Benanti had shared the stage with Ella, singing My Only Sunshine in a video posted to Instagram.

“My husband and I are heartbroken but we will move through this together as we, and so many others, have done before,” Benanti wrote. “I share all of this, not to garner sympathy or attention, but to remind the many people and families who have and will suffer in this way that there is no shame in this kind of loss. That you are not alone. And to remind myself as well. My hand in yours, Laura.”