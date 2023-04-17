Nathan Fillion’s ‘The Rookie’ Has Been Renewed for a Sixth Season

ABC has announced that they are renewing the hit drama tv series The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion, for its sixth season. As the show reaches its historic 100th episode in the upcoming season, it continues to be a notable hit on ABC. According to Deadline, it’s one of its most-viewed scripted series. It also holds rank as number one among Adults 18-49 (tie) in its Tuesday 8 p.m. timeslot this season.

On May 2nd, the fifth season finale of The Rookie will air. This series is a joint venture between Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Signature, which falls under Disney Television Studios. eOne serves as the lead studio and international distributor for the show.

According to reports, ABC has been taking extra time when it comes to most of its renewals in order to compare the existing series against pilots for their limited slots. This is mainly due to broadcast networks having restricted programming budgets due to declining linear ratings and the potential threat of a writers’ strike looming on the horizon.

The renewal for ‘The Rookie’ bodes well for its recent spin-off

Undoubtedly, The Rookie: Feds stands to benefit greatly from this. ABC has shown a strong desire to build off its successes with dramas like Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, taking on the task of launching two Rookie shows this winter in Wednesday night programming.

Although it isn’t the instant success The Rookie was, The Rookie: Feds has performed well. It features an incredibly sought-after TV star Niecy Nash. She manages to masterfully balance comedy and drama while receiving awards and recognition for both genres.

Several other notable shows have yet to be renewed

Every year, the beloved ABC series The Conners undergoes its pre-renewal ritual. After the cancelation of Roseanne’s revival, Sara Gilbert (who is also an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson all made one-year deals with The Conners. This means it must now be renegotiated annually.

ABC’s confident that Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez will be a hit with her new show, Not Dead Yet. The pun-filled title has caught many viewers’ attention and made them eager to watch more. Also, comedies tend to take longer for people to warm up to. Since its debut last month, it seems like enough of an audience has been drawn in so as warrant further exploration into this series.

Despite its success in its debut season, Big Sky‘s ratings have taken a dip. This makes the renewal for the expensive series seem unlikely. Nevertheless, I’ve heard that show creator David E. Kelley will be taking on an even more active role in the potential fourth season. This could lead to increased interest and better viewership numbers.

The network’s much-anticipated fall series, the Hilary Swank-led drama Alaska Daily, has yet to make an impact on viewers. This is despite having considerable internal backing. As such, it appears increasingly unlikely that a renewal for Season 2 will be granted.