‘National Treasure 3’: Major Update on Next Movie, Nicolas Cage

Adventure/action movie “National Treasure” quickly gained a cult following after its release in 2004. The film, which starred Nicholas Cage, got one sequel. Now, Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that the script for a third movie in the franchise has been written.

The original “National Treasure” film followed “Historian and code-breaker Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) has been searching his whole life for a rumored treasure dating back to the creation of the United States.”

The second film, “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” premiered three years later, also starring cage. This movie focused on: “Ben Gates and his father Patrick are surprised by Mitch Wilkinson’s claims that their ancestor was a conspirator in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln based on the missing page of Booth’s diary that he possesses. Outraged, together with his wife, Abigail, and his best friend, the writer Riley Poole, they head to France, England and Washington to collect clues to prove his honour.”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed that a “National Treasure 3” script has been written. They are just waiting for Cage’s “approval.”

While interviewing about his latest movie, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was a smash in theaters, Bruckheimer said: “[l]et’s hope we’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.”

The third film came as a surprise to fans of the franchise. Streaming service Disney+ recently dropped the trailer for their spin-off series, “National Treasure: Edge of History.” The series features a new lead, with a few guest roles/cameos from some of the original cast members. Cage has not been included in this, although many are pushing for him to.

“National Treasure” Franchise Receives New Series and Third Film

Cage had hosted an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) on Reddit a while back. Fans asked him if he would return to the franchise, but he said no. He explained: “the priority was to turn it into a TV show so I would say probably not.”

While the TV show is happening, now that the third film has been confirmed, fans are unsure if this means he will return for the film.

The 17-second teaser trailer for the series on Disney+ dropped at the end of last month, and although Cage was not in it, fans took to it well. The series stars Lisette Olivera as lead Jess, a “2-year-old DREAMer. She is tenacious, and she embarks on this Pan-American treasure adventure.”

Additionally, Harvey Keitel will reprise his role as FBI agent Peter Sandusky. Justin Bartha will also appear as a guest, reprising his role as Riley Poole.

The show, directed by Mira Nair, also uses from writers who worked on the original films, Marianne and Cormac Wibberly. Additionally, original director of the films, Jon Turtletaub, is coming back as an executive producer.

The streaming service has yet to release an official release date for the show.