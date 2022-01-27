NBC Special Honoring Betty White to Feature President Biden, Valerie Bertinelli and Others

Betty White is getting her very own television special.

The special will honor the late Golden Girls actress’ legacy NBC Will be paying tribute to her with the NBC’s Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl special. It will look at the personal and professional lives of the late actress.

Countless celebrities will be taking part to honor White, however. This will even include President Joe Biden.

“Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed,” he tweeted after the news of her death was announced. “Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Other celebrities include Cher, Tracy Morgan, Drew Barrymore, and Cher.

Other appearances include: Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, and more.

Fans can tune in to NBC on Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET. But if you can’t tune in live, you can stream the special the following day on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

White passed away just seventeen days before her 100th birthday on New Year’s Eve. She died in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles, California.

Betty White Special Honors

Although Betty White was seen on the big and small screens, she was also known for her kind heart. She adored animals and was regularly around them and donated her money and time to spend with them. To honor her 100th birthday, two new creatures were named after her.

The first of which was a Yellow Labrador Retriever. White donated to The Seeing Eye organization for over forty years. The pup went through two years of extensive training to become a guide dog for a blind person. The pup is aptly named Betty.

White previously visited Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo. To pay tribute to her, the zoo named their little blue penguin chick after her iconic character. They named her Rose.

“Betty White was a huge Zoo supporter and animal lover,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard told The Enquirer. “I had the pleasure of making her acquaintance years ago when she attended a Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser. We introduced her to our first ambassador cheetah, Angel.”

The zoo officials told the outlet that Rose is healthy. She will be moving into the little penguin habitat to join a colony of over 30 penguins shortly.