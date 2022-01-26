NBC Wants in on the ‘Yellowstone’ Action, Orders Pilot Revolving Around Rival Ranch Families

For Yellowstone fans that just can’t bear to wait for the next season of their favorite show, they might take solace in the fact that NBC is releasing their own series that focuses on rival ranch families.

NBC announced that the network has ordered a pilot, Unbroken, from singer, actor and producer, Shaun Cassidy. He’s worked behind the scenes as an executive producer on several popular shows, including Blue Bloods. However, Unbroken will be the first TV series he has created.

Here’s the premise:

“Three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.”

Now, as a refresher, read Yellowstone’s premise:

“Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner is the marquee attraction of the ensemble cast in this drama series, starring as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States… Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton’s property is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”

A bit similar, right? From the family aspect to the focus on a western lifestyle, it seems that the NBC series, Unbroken, might be breaking into Yellowstone‘s fanbase. And, if the series becomes a hit, it could pose as competition for Taylor Sheridan’s wildly popular show.

NBC’s Upcoming Western Series Capitalizes on Western Trend Set by ‘Yellowstone’

There’s no denying that Unbroken drew its inspiration from Sheridan’s western series. Yellowstone reignited the western craze when we first met the Duttons on their Montana ranch. Since then, the Season 4 finale brought in massive ratings as 9.3 million people tuned in. Not to mention, the two spinoff series further emphasize the wonders and dangers of the western lifestyle.

Really, it was only a matter of time before another network came out with their own western-themed drama. NBC was just the first to the punch.

The good news is that the NBC series won’t be stepping on too many of Yellowstone‘s toes. After all Unbroken is more female-focused and centers on a few young women as they grip the reins and dig in their spurs. Jimmy Hurdstrom of the Yellowstone spinoff 6666 faces his own journey in the rodeo realm, but this part of the plot is only a portion of his intricate storyline. Meanwhile, for the NBC show, the rodeo scene seems to be a central component.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see to find out just how similar the two shows will be.