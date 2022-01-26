‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Declares ‘Simplicity Goes a Long Way’ in Amazing New Beach Pic

“NCIS” star Emily Wickersham is sharing a beautiful beach view with her fans on Instagram. Check it out for yourself!

Emily Wickersham loves the beach. The “NCIS” star is enjoying her new life as a mother, and has learned a lot along the way. In her latest Instagram post, Wickersham is sharing a simple yet important message with her fans.

Alongside a beautiful beach picture, the actress says “simplicity goes a long way when there’ll be days like this.”

It looks like Wickersham is enjoying the morning views. While she does not share her exact location with fans, they are living vicariously through her in the comments section. They also agree with her caption.

“Just the bare necessities will do in a place like this,” @beagle.art writes.

“Love this 💜. A simple life is a happy life 💜” @ccvalleyfox adds.

In a 2016 interview with Good Housekeeping, the actress says that she appreciates her quiet moments. This was when she was still a part of the “NCIS” cast.

“When I’m not working, I like to do things alone, just to take a breath. The entire NCIS cast and crew is about 200 people, so my quiet moments typically happen at home in the bath or at a Pilates class by myself.”

Here at Outsider, we hope that Wickersham and her family are spending some much-needed relaxation time.

Emily Wickersham on ‘NCIS’

It turns out that Emily Wickersham was nervous to join the “NCIS” cast. Her role as Agent Bishop was introduced to fans after 9 years of the series being on air. This added to the actress’ nerves. In an interview with MCM Comic Con, she shares her initial feelings.

“It was life imitating art, or art imitating life. It was really scary coming into a show … a whole cast of people who have worked together for so long,” she says.

As Agent Bishop became a character staple, her nerves began to fade.

“This cast is the sweetest, most welcoming bunch of people. They were so, so sweet. My nerves, I mean I’m always kind of nervous, but my nerves definitely diffused after hanging out with them for a bit”

Emily Wickersham’s time on the show ended in 2021. The actress decided to leave the show to pursue other projects. In an emotional Instagram post, she thanks CBS and “NCIS” for having her a part of the show for 8 years.

“This cast, this crew, are top-notch,” she writes. “I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later.”