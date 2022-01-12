‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette’s New Mountaintop Sundown Pic Is Incredible

Popular NCIS alum Pauley Perrette has figured out how to solve soul-sucking LA traffic. Just reach out your hand.

Or maybe, being that Perrette played whip-smart Abby Sciutto on NCIS for 15 years, the actress knows a thing or two about what creates optical illusions.

Check out this tweet on something as simple and beautiful as a sunset.

“At sundown in the Hollywood hills it could take almost an hour to get to the ocean,: the NCIS alum wrote on Twitter. “But standing here on this mountain I can touch it with my hand.”

And if you’re a big NCIS fan (and Outsiders, why wouldn’t you be?), you’ll probably notice that Perrette still is rocking her rainbow locks. That was a stark hairstyle change, pre-holidays, as Perrette evolved from her signature Goth look to a more colorful one.

At sundown in the Hollywood hills it could take almost an hour to get to the ocean,

But standing here on this mountain I can touch it with my hand: pic.twitter.com/CxSqx9sFu4 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 12, 2022

Playing Abby on NCIS Required Perrette Add Some Tats

Still lingering on Perrette’s beautiful photo? Notice all the ink on her left arm? There’s an interesting NCIS story there.

Fans used to ask about Abby’s tats. They were part of her quirky persona. Back in 2013, Parade magazine did a Q & A with the NCIS fan favorite. One question concerned her tattoos. Are they real?

Here’s how Perrette replied that most of the ink is her own, although some are just there as part of her NCIS look.

“The spiderweb on my character’s neck and the cross on her back belong to CBS. Everything else is mine,” Perrette said. “The producers wanted tattoos that were visible no matter what I was wearing.”

Her favorite tat is a small one, but you can’t see it in her Twitter snap.

“On the inside of my ring finger, on my left hand, I have the numbers 12:21,” the then NCIS star told Parade. “That’s my favorite Bible verse, Romans 12:21 which is, ‘Don’t be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.’ That’s my favorite one and I look at it every day. That’s my mantra.” (Sounds like a mantra for all of us.)

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Perrette’s Exit: Abby Moved to London After Hit Attempt

Perrette left NCIS in 2018, following a back-to-back storyline with episodes One Step Forward and Two Steps Back. It all started when Abby and Clayton Reeves were eating dinner at a fancy restaurant. A homeless man stopped them outside as he asked for money. Turns out he was a hired hitman to take out Abby. Clayton took the bullet. A criminal Abby helped put in prison hired the hitman. After NCIS solved the case, Abby opted to move to London and set up a charity in the name of Clayton’s mother.

Perrette played Abby, the brilliant forensic scientist, for 354 episodes. She still is one of the most recognizable faces in the franchise. The only two actors credited in more episodes are Mark Harmon (Gibbs) and David McCallum (Ducky).

NCIS returns Monday with a new episode. Here’s the plot tease from CBS for the episode called All Hands” “After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board. Also, Agent Knight takes a paper doll with her on the mission to capture photos for her niece’s grade school class.”