‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Posts Heartbreaking Video on 1-Year Anniversary of Family Member’s Death

Pauley Perrette of NCIS fame is sharing a touching video tribute to her cousin Wayne, who died one year ago. Perrette talks at length about what she and Wayne would do together. He would travel from his home in Tennessee out to Hollywood with some moonshine in a bottle, Perrette said. We don’t know the circumstances around Wayne’s death, but it certainly left an impact on Perrette. She shares some photos of the two of them together. Let’s listen in as Perrette speaks from her heart about Wayne.

I got a text.

“Can you call me?”

“Sure”



I did.

And nothing will ever be the same. pic.twitter.com/UA4FlHgyLl — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) March 18, 2023

“‘Hey can you call?’ ‘Sure,'” Pauley Perrette said. “Yeah, I feel like everyone has their human, has their person, you know. Like it’s usually explained to me is like your spouse, your boyfriend or girlfriend or whatever. It could be a sibling, a parent. For me, it was my cousin. My cousin Wayne. He was everything to me. He was, you know like people say, like my brother. We were like twins. Like everything it was about us.

Pauley Perrette of ‘NCIS’ Fame Said Her Cousin Wayne Would Come Out To Hollywood From Tennessee

“He would come out here to Hollywood from Tennessee and tell stories he would only tell me about being a firefighter and about being an EMT,” Perrette said. “And, you know, we would shoot the s**t and drink beer and shots of moonshine that he would bootleg out here cross country in his golf bag. ‘Can you call me?’ ‘Sure.’ Wayne is dead. March 18, 2022. It’s been one year and I still don’t know who I am without him.”

Meanwhile, last December, Perrette paid tribute to her late mother. Pauley Perrette headed over to Instagram, where she shared some photos of herself with her mother. They ranged from baby pictures to one with Perrette having blond hair as a young child. In the caption that went along with the photos, Perrete wrote, “Today would have been my mom’s birthday. Lost her 20 years ago. I wish I could have known her now that I’m older and not such a knucklehead. Got a lot to say to her, and to apologize for when I meet up with her in Heaven! And I was a really good kid! But still, I can always find something to apologize for.”

How Many Episodes Did Perrette Star In On CBS Drama?

Now, NCIS fans know that Pauley Perrette played Abby Sciuto on the CBS drama. How many episodes did she appear in on the show? We have an answer for you. According to the listing on IMDb, she had 354 appearances. But she didn’t appear in two of those episodes, so the actual number is 352.