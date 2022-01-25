‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Recalls When ‘Crazed Homeless Guy’ Tried to ‘Kill’ Her: ‘Hollywood Is Terrifying’

NCIS actress Pauley Perrette shared a terrifying encounter she had with a homeless man years ago, after another woman died in an attack.

“#BriannaKupfer… Murdered by a homeless man with a long crime record,” tweeted the NCIS star. “November 2015… Me. A crazed homeless guy with a long record attacked and tried to kill me The list of those attacked or killed by criminal homeless in LA is too long to type here Hollywood is terrifying. RIP”

Brianna Kupfer, a UCLA graduate student, was fatally stabbed while working. On Jan. 13, she worked at Croft House in Los Angeles when a man walked in. He attacked her, and sadly, Kupfer was not discovered until 20 minutes later. She was an architecture student who worked as a design consultant at the store.

“I’m absolutely devastated for her and her family,” Riley Rea, co-owner of Croft House, said. “It just seems so disgusting and unexpected. Really there are no words to say how shocked we are to lose such a wonderful person.”

Kupfer’s father, Todd, discussed his daughter as well, saying she was beloved by family and friends alike. Her interests outside of architecture included environmental sustainability. Additionally, he had strong opinions about the events leading up to her death.

“I think our city leaders need to make smarter decisions about what they do with criminals and how they incarcerate them,” said the elder Kupfer. “I get it, there is a lot of racial injustice. But it doesn’t change the fact that somebody who is doing evil shouldn’t just get a slap on the wrist. Unfortunately, this is what we are seeing now.”

Perrette’s concern for justice mirrors that of Kupfer’s father. The NCIS star suffered a horrifying attack, and seeing another woman die in similar circumstances is troubling.

NCIS Star Discusses Importance to the Team

Perrette’s Abby Sciuto was a favorite of both critics and fans of NCIS. Her character was a quirky goth who also was extremely skilled in her field. Abby’s presence was a unique one, not only on NCIS but on procedurals in general. According to Perrette, there was another reason why Abby was unusual and entertaining.

“Abby is the only one who can crack back with him, like ‘Gibbs, you’re being crabby,'” said Perrette. “No one else would be allowed to.” She enjoyed that aspect of her character. It allowed the stern Leroy Jethro Gibbs to let his guard down with someone, and as a result, Abby provided an essential function to the team.

“You know, the relationship is fascinating,” the NCIS star explained. “I’ve always suspected, and of course we don’t know… we’re always the last to know… but it almost seems familial, you know? Like are they related? What is it?”

Perrette continued: “I love that relationship. I love that he’d be the hard, gruff boss and then when it comes to Abby–he loves her. And he’s open about it. It’s sweet. It’s a sweet, wonderful, and a surprising relationship.”