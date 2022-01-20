‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Remembers Her Father in Emotional Tribute

Pauley Perrette just wrote an incredibly sad and heartfelt tribute to her father who passed away a year ago. The former “NCIS” star lost her dad to COVID-19.

She wrote on Twitter, “One year ago my beloved dad died of #Covid … His political party told him it was fake and like hundreds of thousands others they were killed him with that … There were no Vaccines then just exhausted health care workers, dead bodies all over … And me, saying goodbye on a nurse’s cell phone.”

The “NCIS” alum then shared four different photos posing alongside her father. Her fellow “NCIS” co-star, Brian Dietzen, commented on the post saying, “Breaks my heart. Sending [heart emoji] and prayers to you P.”

Several other fans of the actress also shared their condolences for her loss.

This isn’t the first time she has spoken out about losing her father. She shared a heartfelt video speaking about going through her first Father’s Day without him by her side. She wrote, “It’s #FathersDay and also, for so many like me, (especially after #Covid19) it’s now #FatherlessDay. Love to all y’all. Love your #Fathers while they’re still here.”

Her father was also part of a project called Faces of Covid. This is a Twitter account that works to humanize the losses of COVID by sharing people’s pictures and stories.

Pauley Perrette has spoken about her father a lot and the two were seemingly very close. He once visited her on the set of her show “Broke” during a special episode all about dads.

Another Show That the ‘NCIS’ Alum Starred In

For many people, Pauley Perrette will always be known as the hilarious and beloved Abby Sciuto on “NCIS.” She also brought a lot of her fans over to “Broke,” but that has since been canceled.

These are far from her only two roles in the entertainment world, however.

She played a small role in the popular DC TV series from 1999 called “Batman Beyond.” At the time, she was just starting out and was looking for any kind of work she could get her hands on in the industry.

She is an unnamed cop that appears during Season 1, Episode 4 “Golem.” She only has a few lines in the show, but it was a stepping stone for her in the industry.

Besides that, she also had a role in “Almost Famous,” “Time of Your Life,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “Special Unit 2,” “The Ring,” “Hungry Hearts,” and many others. She has not appeared in anything new since her sitcom and “NCIS” role.

Perrette spends a lot of her time doing advocacy work, as well. That includes Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA support, as just a few. She also created a scholarship for undergraduate students for those interested in forensic science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Her character on “NCIS” inspired many women to enter the STEM field.