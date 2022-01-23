‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Revealed How Important Abby Was on the Team

Pauley Perrette portrayed forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on NCIS for fifteen seasons. During her time on the series, Perrette helped to create one of the best characters on the show. She left the show in 2018 and fans are still hoping she’ll return. That probably won’t ever happen. However, it’s easy to see why fans want her back. Abby was a loveable character. Her quirky personality made her stand out in the crowd. At the same time, Perrette had great chemistry with her co-stars. In short, her performance was a joy to watch.

One of the best things about Pauley Perrette’s character was her interaction with Agent Gibbs. As the head of the NCIS team, Gibbs is a stern leader with a long history of military service. So, seeing him interact with Abby, a quirky goth with an irreverent sense of humor is great.

Last year, TV Guide released their Gibbs Forever Special Collector’s Edition. In that issue, they went behind the scenes of NCIS and celebrated Agent Gibbs’ time on the show. This look back at the team’s leader included behind-the-scenes photos as well as quotes from several of Mark Harmon’s co-stars. According to TV Insider, the magazine quoted Pauley Perrette. She talked about how Abby was different from other members of the team.

Pauley Perrette on What Made Abby Different

Pauley Perrette told the publication that Abby’s relationship with Gibbs set her apart from the team. “Abby is the only one who can crack back with [Agent Gibbs], like ‘Gibbs, you’re being crabby.’ No one else would be allowed to,” she said. She’s not wrong. It’s hard to imagine anyone else on the show calling Gibbs out or sharing some good-natured ribbing with the boss.

This did more highlight how different Abby was from the cast. It also made her an important character. If Gibbs was out of line or needed to shift his focus, she could step up and let him know. Other members of the team wouldn’t have the same chance. So, in a way, Abby added balance to the team.

Perrette’s Exit from NCIS

It’s ironic that Abby and Gibbs had such a great relationship. Pauley Perrette left the show after a falling out with Mark Harmon. Perrette alleges that Harmon brought an unruly dog to the set. His pooch bit a crew member. The actress claimed that Harmon’s negligence created an unsafe work environment. However, he and other showrunners denied these claims. In the end, one indisputable fact emerged: Perrette called it quits.

In 2019, Pauley Perrette tweeted that she would never come back to the show. She informed those who kept asking that she was “terrified” of Mark Harmon. She added that she had nightmares about him attacking her.