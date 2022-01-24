‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Shouts Out ‘Hawai’i’ Crew for Monster Ratings Success

Last night was the biggest night ever for NCIS: Hawai’i. The ratings are already in and things are looking up for the new series.

The Vanessa Lachey-led show has had mixed results when it comes to establishing the new spinoff. NCIS has had some success with spinoffs and now it seems that the newest edition of the franchise is getting the eyeballs it needs. It was a big night and there are congratulations to hand out for those involved.

What you love to see is Brian Dietzen congratulating the NCIS: Hawai’i team. Dietzen plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer in the flagship series. He took to his Twitter page to give his message. Fans were excited to see the little crossover between the two series. Just think, all of this success is coming before the two shows can even do an official crossover episode. That is coming very soon, though.

Check out the tweet below and see for yourself.

It was a great night for NCIS: Hawai’i. There aren’t many chances you get to be the lead-off show after the NFL Divisional Rounds are played. Those spots are very coveted by shows and this one was huge. Coming off of that electric and insane Chiefs-Bills game, the show pulled in 9.3 million viewers.

After a week, there could be 12 million viewers for Spies Part 1. The folks in charge of programming did this one just right. Get these 9 million or so folks hooked with the first part of this case. Then, make them come back the next night to catch Spies Part 2. CBS is hoping to impress a new group of fans and hopefully, get some fresh long-term viewers.

NCIS: Hawai’i is brand new again tonight.

Beulah Koale Returns to CBS With ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Instead of having to wait another week before getting part two of this case, fans will get a new NCIS: Hawai’i the next day. Monday night is the usual night for the show. So, the usual fans will be tuned in. How many of those NFL leftover fans did they convince to tune in tonight? That remains to be seen. However, there is one actor that has made his return to CBS.

Beulah Koale is set to return to the CBS network with tonight’s episode. Originally starring in Hawaii 5-0, Koale returns as David Sola. His character is a New Zealand intelligence officer and he is onto a lead in a case of his own. Of course, his work has led him to Jane Tennant and her team.

Now, fans are going to want to enjoy the show now while they can. Because there is another hiatus coming up. When the Winter Olympics start, most shows will be taking a small break of some kind. New episodes are going to be far and few between over the next month. So, make sure to keep up with the action and perhaps plan some time to catch up if you are behind. NCIS: Hawai’i, Spies Part 2 tonight during the usual time on CBS.