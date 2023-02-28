‘NCIS’ Cast Celebrates Milestone 450th Episode

Happy 450th episode, NCIS! The long-running series’ star Brian Dietzen took to Instagram to celebrate the big milestone on Monday (February 28th).

In the heartfelt post, Dietzen shared a series of photos of his castmates over the years. He then pointed out that not many TV shows reached the 450th episode milestone. “To think of all the incredible crew members, cast, writers, and producers who’ve worked on this show for the past two decades makes me smile,” the NCIS actor declared. “We’ve been blessed with some truly great people who’ve become family.”

Dietzen then jokingly asked how many dead bodies fans think the NCIS cast has worked on out in the field throughout the years. “Anyone crunch the numbers?” he added.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 450th episode was about the death of Petty Officer First Class Sam Vega. The serviceman drove for a rideshare company prior to his death. Without contacting him on the rideshare app, Sam’s last fare of the night hopped into his vehicle and uncapped a syringe. His body was found the next day inside his vehicle, which was against a tree at Rock Creek Park.

The NCIS team then discovered that Sam’s apartment was vandalized. The word “LIAR” was written on the way in blood. While questioning the victim’s girlfriend, she admitted that she took out her rage on his apartment. This was after she found flirty emails between him and someone named Marilyn. The woman turned out to be an 85-year-old Sunshine Pines retirement village resident.

Although she came off as heartbroken when she heard about Sam’s death, Marilyn ended up being one of the people who murdered him in order to keep quiet about an art piece.

Brian Dietzen Reveals His Thoughts on When He Believes ‘NCIS’ Will Come to An End

During an interview with Looper last fall, Brian Dietzen shared his thoughts on when he believes NCIS will come to an end.

“We’re halfway there,” Dietzen said. “Season 40 is when we’ll stop. It’s probably going to happen with Jimmy’s retirement… No, I have no idea. The cool part is, if you asked our writing staff or the other actors on this show, you wouldn’t get any similar answers, because I don’t think any of us are focusing on the ending of the show, considering what the ratings still are and how much fun we’re still having.”

The NCIS star then said in his estimation, he thinks the cast should keep concentration on the great arcs of the show. “If the time comes – because, as you said, everything will to an end at some point – one of those arcs is going to lead us to the Promise Land and to the NCIS ending.”