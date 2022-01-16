‘NCIS’ Drops Behind the Scenes Photos From Upcoming Episode ‘As a Treat’

“NCIS” airs new episodes on Mondays, but that doesn’t stop the social media team from giving us a sneak peek of what’s in store tomorrow.

The official “NCIS” Twitter account shared four photos behind the scenes. It features the entire crew on a boat for this episode. Stars like Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, and Brian Dietzen are all decked out in their uniforms and some safety glasses.

Enjoy these special BTS photos from tomorrow's all NEW #NCIS episode — as a treat. pic.twitter.com/VSgHxTKiOz — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) January 16, 2022

“Enjoy these special BTS photos from tomorrow’s all NEW #NCIS episode — as a treat,” the post reads. A couple of days ago, the show also posted a photo of Katrina Law smiling brightly with the caption, “That feeling when there’s an all new #NCIS episode on the horizon. Tune in, Monday!”

As for the plot of “All Hands,” we have a small idea of what’s going to go on during Monday night’s episode.

The “NCIS” crew goes to assist a research vessel that picked up a small boat of wounded navy officers. After boarding the ship, the team discovers that there are terrorists also onboard. A full-blown face-off will likely ensue. The director for this episode is Martha Mitchell.

Challenges with Production for ‘NCIS’

It seems like the “NCIS” crew is going through quite the struggle in this upcoming episode.

Not only that but the cast and crew have also been facing difficulties these last few weeks. The Omicron variant has caused a massive surge in positive cases all across the country. The increase in cases has caused the workforce to struggle, especially airline, medical, and retail workers.

Also impacted is the entertainment industry. Several different projects have had to pause or delay. According to Deadline, “NCIS” had to pause production after there was a positive test in Zone A. This is the grouping that includes the entire cast as well as those that work directly with them.

As of now, some believe it may have been a cast member that was affected. Despite this, the show is still apparently going to start filming for the “NCIS: Hawai’i” crossover event. This is set to air on March 28. It’s all a bit unclear due to the increase in infection rates.

Meanwhile, “NCIS: LA” has decided to delay the return to production until February. Apparently, there are enough episodes filmed for the show to take a bit of a break.

As for that crossover event, fans are already getting excited. It’s the first one we’ve had in a bit and it’s an opportunity for the “NCIS” cast to join forces with the newbies on “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

Others are critical of “NCIS: Hawai’i” and think that CBS may be bringing in “NCIS” to help up the numbers.