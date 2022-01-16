‘NCIS’ Drops Sneak Peek of Upcoming ‘All Hands’ Episode: VIDEO

While NCIS returned for the New Year, there have been some breaks between episodes. However, the new teasers for All Hands are great.

All Hands is going to be a return to the action. It should also give fans a chance to get to know one character better, Jessica Knight. The Katrina Law character is fairly new to the team. Fans haven’t had a chance to get to know her as much.

During interaction and investigations with Nick Torres, she opens up a bit. However, there hasn’t been a ton of information revealed about her. Knight is going to be focused on in the upcoming episode and fans are going to enjoy getting to know more about her. Of course, it will be a big episode for Alden Parker as well. He continues to look to solidify his role as team leader.

In this teaser, we get to see a bit about Knight and her brother. He is flying a helicopter while Parker, Dr. Palmer, McGee, and Knight are along for the ride. She gets a little gift from her niece and almost loses it due to turbulence during the flight.

So, this will be an episode where we see Knight and her family a bit. Get to know more about her background and upbringing. That will be enough for NCIS fans to want to tune in.

Here is the synopsis: “After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board. Also, Agent Knight takes a pepper doll with her on the mission to capture photos for her niece’s grad school class.”

‘NCIS’ Alden Parker Speaks with Director Vance

There have been quite a few sneak peeks. NCIS is so good at keeping fans hooked and excited leading up to episodes. With the small break in between new episodes, the clips keep fans engaged and ready to wait just a little longer.

Since he has been with the NCIS crew, Parker has had to do some adjusting. So, Director Leon Vance decided to have a little chat with the new team leader. It didn’t quite go as Vance thought it would, though.

During the discussion, the NCIS director talks about “his team” as in Parker’s team. Despite that, Parker doesn’t actually refer to the team as his. He says, “the team.” At first, Vance is thrown off by the answer. He was hoping that Parker would feel more confident as the leader of the team.

While it is taking some time for Parker to get used to his new role, the NCIS team will continue to get to know one another. That means fans will get to know one another as well.