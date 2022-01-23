‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares New Photo With Her Baby on a Chilly Beach Day

NCIS alum Emily Wickersham spent all summer living her best life. It doesn’t look like she plans on doing anything differently this winter.

If you are an NCIS fan like we are over here at Outsider, then you know Emily Wickersham. The talented actress played NSA Analyst Elanor “Ellie” Bishop for eight seasons on the CBS hit show. All of us were pretty bummed out when we learned that she would be walking away at the end of the show’s 18th season.

Despite missing her on NCIS, however, we have still been able to follow along with Wickersham and her life on social media. However, we all want to know what her next professional plans are. Perhaps she has a plan to make an NCIS return in the future? That would make a lot of fans very happy. Who knows? But for now, Wickersham seems completely content with living in the moment.

One of the main reasons for that? Emily Wickersham is officially a mother to a baby boy. She and her boyfriend, James Badge Dale, welcomed little Cassius Wickersham Dale into the world back on December 30. On Saturday, she posted an adorable snap of the mother-son duo all bundled up on the beach. Check it out down below:

Most NCIS fans wish that Wickersham never left the show. But at least we still can see her Instagram updates Fans of the show were loving her latest pic and many of them let the actress know that she is missed.

“Snuggles on the beach is the best life,” one fan said. “Have fun making memories. Stay safe.”

“I’m so happy for you sweetie,” another fan commented. “Love and miss seeing you on TV. I won’t even watch NCIS anymore.”

Emily Wickersham Announced Her ‘NCIS’ Goodbye back in May

It has been more than six months since Emily Wickersham said her goodbyes to NCIS fans. The star actress wrote out an emotional message on Instagram.

“Hanging this hat and jacket up,” Wickersham said at the time. “What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew are top-notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity.”

It’s on us now to wait and see what is next in line for Emily Wickersham the actress. With that said, it seems like she is more than content to just simply enjoy being a mom for now.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly.”