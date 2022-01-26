‘NCIS’ Fans Are Getting Tired of Torres’s Attitude: Here’s Why

Nick Torres has trouble fitting in with the “NCIS” team because of his previous nature as an undercover agent. He’s used to not getting close to people, and while he seems to have standing dates with his teammates – going to dinner with Knight and Kasie, a movie with McGee and his wife – he still has a bit of an attitude. He’s kind of standoffish, and fans are getting sick of it.

In a discussion thread of the “NCIS” episode “Collective Memory,” fans were getting tired of Torres’ dismissive attitude. “I think Parker and Knight were the best things about this episode,” one fan wrote. “Torres was…kind of a d–k in my opinion.”

Another fan replied, “Torres is a d–k, period. His schtick of mocking nerds, geeks and everyone who can rub two more neurons than he does is getting very tiresome.”

It seems viewers, in this episode particularly, were fed up with Torres’ aversion to new technology. He repeatedly dismissed their interviewing a hologram. He was weirded out by interviewing a dead person, and dismissed it as science fiction.

Did the latest “NCIS” episode change fans’ minds about Torres at all? Or did he just annoy them further? In “Fight or Flight,” Torres spent most of the episode with a particular chip on his shoulder. He was still mad that Gibbs left the team, even though that happened months ago.

I have a problem with his characterization here; it’s the fact that he didn’t express this initially when it happened. He waited months and finally just exploded. I get that sometimes it happens in real life, but there was no indication throughout the season that he was feeling this way. All of a sudden, he’s withdrawn, moody, and lying to his co-workers.

‘NCIS’: Could Torres’ Actions Come Back to Haunt Him?

In the latest episode, “Fight or Flight,” Torres goes undercover in an underground fighting ring in order to solve a murder. But, while he’s there, he goes overboard in a fight with someone much bigger than him. He ends up winning the fight, but not without getting his ass handed to him in the process.

When McGee asks him if he’s “looking to get [himself] killed,” Torres responds that there’s “no one left to care.” He took his earpiece out when he said it, but if Parker heard that on the other line, Torres could be facing serious trouble.

Because you don’t say something self-destructive like that and expect your boss to just let you work. Parker would most likely tell Vance that something is up with Torres. Vance would surmise that Torres needs a break, and would maybe send him to talk to someone. They’re not going to put him in the field when he’s emotionally distraught.

Palmer finally gets through to Torres, reminding him that they all love him, and that people do care for him. But Torres still seems torn up about Gibbs leaving. Gibbs was the closest thing Torres had to a father, and now he feels he has no one. Can he get through this heartache?