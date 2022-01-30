‘NCIS’ Fans Can’t Seem To Agree on Torres

For the last five seasons, NCIS fans have been getting to know officer Nick Torres who is portrayed by Wilmer Valderrama. He first appeared in the popular CBS investigative drama series during the fourteenth season; joining the NCIS detectives after working deep undercover for many years.

His character is known for intense emotions. Valderrama’s Torres has also gone through many changes between the NCIS seasons fourteen and nineteen. And, it seems, this has led to quite a few fan opinions about the character. Opinions that seem to sway from one extreme to another. Either NCIS fans like him, or they can easily do without watching him on the series.

Recently, one NCIS fan took to Reddit to express his frustration with Valderrama’s character. According to the Reddit user, Torres was a character they did not like from day one.

“I rarely complain about anything from this show, but I can honestly say, that I cannot stand his character,” the commenter says in the original post.

“When I say that, I mean right from the start I didn’t like him,” the post continues. “When he first joined the team, his character refused to conform to the team style of doing things.”

Does ‘NCIS’ Give Torres Too Many Emotions?

The Reddit user goes on to note that once one NCIS star exited the series, the showrunners seemed to fill the empty role by giving Torres similar characteristics. A tactic that, the Redditor says, failed miserably.

“After Tony left, it was painful to watch how his character turned into (a) “goofy” ladies man (aka a replacement Tony),” the poster notes. “Now we’re dealing with his BS of resenting Gibbs for retiring. It’s just getting really old for me.”

The Redditor adds that they would have “MUCH rather have seen the Clayton Reeves character stay on the show.”

Some NCIS fans agreed with this Redditor’s opinion, even noting that they think agent Reeves who is portrayed by Duane Henry would be a better option in the series.

“The actor can portray a lot more depth than Toress’s actor can, too,” one Redditor agrees.

“I 100% agree,” another NCIS fan responds in the thread. The commenter also notes that the character has been hard for them to connect to from jump.

“I find the character unlikeable and have from the start,” the commenter adds. “I can’t think of any other character on NCIS I felt that way about.”

Or, Is The Intensity Intentional?

However, other commenters were quick to defend Torres, noting that the qualities the character holds that some fans are finding to be annoying are entirely intentional.

“I really like Torres,” one Redditor notes.

“His dad (whom he thought abandoned him) came back for an episode only to leave him again, he was in love with Bishop only for her to leave,” the fan continues. “Now Gibbs leaves him too. He scared to get close to people now because they always leave.”

“I think they are patterning his current behavior after the fans of the show and their anger of Gibbs leaving,” another Redditor suggests. “They have written the character as having a genuine case of abandonment and is trying to figure out how to deal with it.”