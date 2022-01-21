‘NCIS’ Fans Point Out a Glaring Digital Error in Season 10

You might think that you can get something by those NCIS fans. But they managed to find a digital error among the shows from Season 10.

What is the deal with this error? Let’s find out what is going on here with some help from an article by Looper.

This digital error, which happens to involve an IP address, pops up on the NCIS episode titled Canary. The episode is about the team working to track down cyberterrorist Ajay Khan, played by Vik Sahay. Who catches the mistake? It happens to be those with some IT knowledge.

They noticed an error in a scene as the NCIS crew finds Khan. A Reddit thread raises the point as the IP address 192.168.0.14 is a local IP, described by a poster as “silly.” Another thread on Reddit had an NCIS fan notate this error is akin to having a phone number start with the number 555.

‘NCIS’ Fans Recognize Big Error In IP Address Used In Major Scene

Now, a Twitter account overseen by web developer John Papa shares a summary of the moment on NCIS with an added “LOL.” The IMDb goofs page does mention that the IP address would simply direct the team to a computer in their own facility. It would not really get them to cyber terrorists at all.

A screenshot of this IP address appeared in the general “Funny” subreddit after the episode aired. It was upvoted more than 2,000 times. The NCIS creators included a string of numbers recognizable to a subset of the series’ audience. They knew those digits were meaningless. So, that stuff undermined a serious, climactic moment.

There is little doubt that Season 10 of NCIS was full of eventful moments. One moment still stands out and we have explained why this is so to you. Also, a lot of computer-literate viewers seem to really watch and observe what takes place.

While NCIS continues to put out creative storylines, the show is doing so after seeing Mark Harmon leave the show. Well, to be a little more accurate, Harmon took his Leroy Jethro Gibbs character off the screen…for now. Harmon remains part of the show as an executive producer. Fans hope that he will return to play Gibbs later this season, maybe in the season finale.

But this season has been interesting as both Harmon and longtime cast member David McCallum have not been part of the show on a consistent basis. Some believe that McCallum, who plays Ducky Mallard, may have been off simply because of COVID-19 protocols. We don’t know that for sure but in these times where TV show production schedules are being adjusted here and there, it is a possibility.