‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode.

This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.

Special Agent Dale Sawyer brings a different personality to the table. His abrasive personality tends to antagonize Nick Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama. In Episode 12 of Season 19, the pair face off in an undercover operation. The episode is titled “Fight or Flight.”

“When the body of a Navy lieutenant is discovered missing an eye, the NCIS investigation leads to the world of cage fighting,” the episode description reads.

Here is a clip from the episode below. It shows Sawyer and Torres preparing for the ring.

Fans are excited to see Zane Holtz back on the CBS drama. After Monday night’s episode, fans were flocking to Twitter to talk about the actor.

“Petition to keep Zane on regularly please and thank you,” Alyssa Cirocco tweets.

“NCIS needs to make Zane Holtz a series regular,” another user says.

CBS has not made a statement regarding making Zane Holtz a series regular. However, fans are hopeful.

Who is “NCIS” star Zane Holtz?

Zane Holtz is the actor behind Special Agent Dale Sawyer. Born in Vancouver, the 35-year old actor began his career when he was just 5 years old. This is when he began modeling and showing interest in acting. According to his IMDb page, Holtz filmed his first commercials around the age of 10.

In 1999, his family moved to California. Some of his biggest roles include Chris in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Richie Gecko in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, and KO Kelly in Katy Keene. He has also made many guest appearances on shows like CSI: Miami and Riverdale.

Before landing his role on “NCIS,” Zane Holtz had worked with Wilmer Valderrama on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. The show follows two brothers running from the FBI. It ran from 2014 and 2016 as an adaptation of the 1996 film with the same name.

It looks like the actor is excited to be working with Valderrama again. Four days ago, the star announced his return to “NCIS” via Instagram.

What do you think about Holtz’s return to “NCIS?” Do you want to see more of Special Agent Dale Sawyer in the future? Will he become a bigger member of the cast?