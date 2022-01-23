‘NCIS’ Fans Want To See Timothy Olyphant Replace Gibbs

NCIS fans don’t agree on a lot of things, but there’s one undeniable truth: the show cannot survive without Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Portrayed by Mark Harmon since the pilot, Gibbs is the NCIS Supervisory Special Agent for the team on the show. His sarcasm and wit made audiences fall in love with him right away.

Now, eighteen seasons later, Harmon left NCIS. As a result, fans are questioning the series’s future without its fearless leader. One user over at the NCIS subreddit had an idea that just might work. The key is to find a leading man with that same charm that Harmon has. Their suggestion? Justified’s Timothy Olyphant.

“NR 1 actor in my opinion, best Gibbs replacement that never gonna happen is Timothy Olyphant,” they wrote. “Only problem with him is he never seems to do or be involved being a network procedural of the week guy. This man always brought that snarky vibe to Justified, early Gibbs was just like that.”

Some fans agreed with the idea, calling it “next level.” One response read: “What a great idea! He was so good and Justified, and bring in the some of the humor that we saw in Santa Clarita Diet, What fun would that be?”

Alternatively, not everyone felt the same way. A pair of commenters had a back and forth over whether or not the new series lead, Gary Cole, was a worthy replacement for Gibbs. Ultimately, the conclusion became that fans who don’t like Cole “just hate change.”

“NCIS is near its end, let it pass peacefully,” another concluded. While NCIS might survive a few more years, its run is impressive. 19 seasons is more than what a lot of shows get, so with or without Gibbs, that is an accomplishment.

Could Another NCIS Star Take Over for Gibbs?

Additionally, since the announcement was made that Michael Weatherly’s show, Bull, was canceled, fans speculated that the star could return to NCIS. Others went so far as to make the leap that he should fill the leader role in the team. For 13 seasons, Weatherly played Agent Tony DiNozzo, a fan-favorite character. When asked if he would come back to NCIS, Weatherly responded positively.

“[DiNozzo] will live on in the hearts and minds of the viewers and is embedded in the show…” the actor said. “I would absolutely be open to anything and everything including things that no one’s even thought of yet.”

Fans immediately took to social media to ask for the star to return to NCIS after the cancellation of Bull.

“My heart just skipped a couple of beats @M_Weatherly,” tweeted one fan. “So sad to see #Bull end, love seeing you on TV, But so incredibly excited to think just maybe a new Team leader, might be moving back to WASHINGTON! Woop Woop Very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo come on down #NCIS #tonyzivatully”