‘NCIS’ Fans Would Love to See More of This Character

When it comes to one military-themed procedural, the fans have a lot to say. That’s because some of them have been with “NCIS” from the very start. Over almost two decades, certain characters have been a hit for the show, while others didn’t really jive well with the audience (we’re looking at you, Mary). Margo Harshman joined the series as Delilah Fielding back in 2013 and, luckily, she seems to fit into that former category.

The thing is, some “NCIS” fans are upset with the treatment of her character. They just can’t seem to understand why she doesn’t appear more on the show. A Reddit thread posted early this morning sought to uncover this mystery and here’s what the fans had to say.

Fans Try to Break Down the Mystery Behind Harshman’s Limited Appearances

Delilah Fielding attended a Gala during season 11 of “NCIS” that would change her life. The night ended with scenes of pure terror and shrapnel. Amid the chaos, she was paralyzed and fans thus saw her character return to the show wheelchair-bound. Her character went on to marry McGee during the show’s 14th season and the two had beautiful twins together. That makes her a pretty important character, so why don’t we hear from her much?

The Reddit thread in question starts off by praising Margo Harshman’s Delilah Fielding character. It then points out just how limited her screen time has been on the series using evidence from IMDb. As per the movie/TV cataloging site, Margo’s character has only appeared in 17 episodes of “NCIS” thus far. That hardly makes a dent in the 400+ episodes available to fans these days.

The general consensus seems to be that although several fans would love to see her face more often, they understand why her character’s plotline doesn’t necessarily align with the show’s traditional focus.

“‘NCIS’ is more about the characters within their work background than their home life, so I can understand why she wouldn’t appear too often,” writes one fan.

Whatever the reason, it doesn’t look like things will be changing on that front any time soon.

Margo Harshman Once Starred in a Movie Alongside a Beloved Actor From the ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Spinoff

Long before Margo Harshman joined “NCIS” and long before Eric Christian Olsen became Deeks on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” the two actors actually worked together on a different project. A 2009 comedy about a cheer camp called “Fired Up!”

In the movie, Eric Christian Olsen’s character teams up with his best friend on a quest to meet girls. They decide the best plan for that involves joining a cheer camp. Margo Harshman plays one of the girls on the team that they end up joining. You can catch the goofy trailer here.