‘NCIS’ Gets Season 21 Renewal at CBS

The NCIS franchise may be seeing a major loss this year, but the OG series will continue its run as one of primetime TV’s most-watched shows. CBS announced today that Season 21 has the greenlight.

Variety announced today (Feb. 21) that the long-running procedural and its most recent spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, are continuing. Several other shows, including CSI: Vegas, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, and Lingo, also made the cut.

The decades-old news shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours will be filming into next year as well.

“This season, CBS is continuing its winning tradition delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, shared in a statement. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

Unfortunately, NCIS Los Angeles, the second longest-running show in the franchise will not enjoy the same fate. The series will wrap up this May after 14 successful seasons. The news comes two years after NCIS: New Orleans came to a close.

While Los Angeles had been a hit, the cast acknowledged that it is best to end the story while it’s still in its prime.

NCIS isn’t cutting down on spinoffs, however. With LA ending, a new series will take its place, NCIS: Syndey.

The down-under story comes from LA producer Shane Brennan, who was born and raised in Australia. The show will be the first in the franchise to take place internationally. According to Aussie publication TV Tonight, Brennan is committed to telling local stories with the help of native actors and producers.

“We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural international series of NCIS to Australian shores,” said Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey.

“It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations,” she continued.

The network confirmed Sydney last February, but it has yet to announce when it will drop. However, several sources say the show will likely kick off during this year’s fall premiere season.