‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: CBS Shouts Out Beulah Koale in His Return to the Network

NCIS: Hawai’i is starting out our week with a special two-part episode. These episodes, Spies Part 1 and Spies Part 2 are airing on back-to-back nights. Part two of the installment will be premiering tonight, Monday, January 24. And, with this exciting installment, the popular NCIS series is welcoming back Beulah Koale as he returns to CBS to help the NCIS Hawai’i team. Koale guest stars in the hit series as an investigator who is working to solve a case that mysteriously connects with the case that Jane Tennant and her team are trying to solve.

And, the CBS Instagram page is happy to share in this excitement. In a Sunday evening post, shortly after Spies Part One premiered on CBS, the popular network’s Instagram shared some stills from the newest Hawai’i installment.

“Seeing @beulahkoale back on our screens for @ncishawaiicbs? Absolutely priceless,” notes the Sunday Instagram message.

Of course, fans of CBS procedural dramas, know Beulah Koale as Officer Junior Reigns in the CBS revival of the 1960s and 1970s hit series Hawaii Five-0. And, as NCIS: Hawai’i fans know, the former Hawai’i five-0 actor hasn’t lost his crime-solving skills, either!

“Show some love for this #H50 alum’s return to CBS!” the late weekend Insta post continues of the NCIS: Hawai’i Spies guest star.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Continues With a Major Case

The first episode of the NCIS: Hawai’i two-parter premiered on Sunday, January 23. Fans of the series know well that this timeslot is outside of the show’s regular schedule. The departure is certainly a good one though, as this change allows for the popular series to premiere the two-part installment on back-to-back nights, Sunday, January 23, and Monday, January 24.

This two-part NCIS: Hawai’i episode has the team solving a major case as one of Jane Tennant’s closest friends, and mentors, finds herself in grave danger. Along with Beulah Koale’s appearance as a New Zealand officer who finds a connection between his case and Jane’s, this NCIS episode also boasts a celebrity director; former Star Trek The Next Generation star, and Jeopardy! guest host, LeVar Burton.

In the NCIS: Hawai’i Spies Part 2, Jane Tennant and her NCIS team continue their investigation into the murder of a Navy engineer. His last contact is Maggie Shaw, a dear friend of Janes. However, things are even more complicated as Shaw is kidnapped. Furthermore, Koale’s character begins to connect the engineer’s death to a Chinese black operation secret agent. Tonight’s NCIS: Hawai’i installment will air on CBS at 10/9 central.