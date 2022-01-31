‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Could This Be When the Show Returns?

Those who keep up with NCIS: Hawai’i are wondering when the show will return with new episodes. They also want to know a return date.

So, it might have been done but not announced officially by CBS. There is some information, though, to pass along with the help of Matt & Jess.

And this update does not come from CBS, but some intel with a Canadian TV promo might have given it away. A date of February 28 is listed for the Vanessa Lachey-starring drama, a spin-off from its lead-in show NCIS.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Delay In New Episodes Coincides With Winter Olympics

This does make some sense because the Winter Olympics are on NBC through February 20. A ton of viewership will be watching the Beijing Games, so TV networks are pushing back original episodes until after the Games are done.

Also, NCIS: Hawai’i has had a ton of episodes from Season 1 already on TV. CBS might just want to hold off on releasing more new episodes until the calendar extends beyond February and into March.

There has been no confirmation from CBS that this new episode will air on February 28. Could this date simply be different for Canada than the United States? It is possible. But it is worth remembering that NCIS shows will air on the same day in the United States and Canada.

What would change the situation? A number of things. TV schedules are different because of networks and air times in the United States and Canada, as well as the world. CBS probably will confirm a return date soon as the schedule gets set up formally.

We have you dialed in, for now, to NCIS: Hawai’i. The show received its best ratings since being on the air as the first of a two-part episode racked up big numbers. Viewership and ratings were record-setting data for the show on a Sunday night.

It had a really strong lead-in, too, with an NFL playoff game. What were those numbers? Well, we have you covered right here. The Sunday night episode posted a 2.2 demo rating in the 18-49 range. Also, NCIS: Hawai’i had nearly 10 million viewers tuning in for the episode. It was the most-watched episode in the show’s history.

Throw this into the equation, too. The Sunday night episode was the first part of a two-parter that was titled Spies and directed by LeVar Burton. Yes, the same LeVar Burton behind Reading Rainbow and a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Can we see him back behind the camera again for this show? It is possible and with those numbers, well, it’s something to watch out for down the road.