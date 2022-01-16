‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Count on the Team to ‘Always Have Your Back

NCIS: Hawai’i posted such a heart-warming, brother-sister kind of photo to tease its next new episode.

The snap featured Jesse (Noah Mills) giving a big bear hug to Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami). The NCIS: Hawai’i social media team captioned it “You can count on this team to always have your back — literally and figuratively.”

You can count on this team to always have your back — literally and figuratively. #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/aNPaS16o1Y — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) January 16, 2022

Monday’s new episode is called The Game. And Jesse could be hugging Lucy for two reasons. According to the CBS plot summary, Lucy goes undercover at a poker tournament. And, she also probably is having some anxiety because Kate Whistler’s ex-girlfriend is in town. Lucy and Kate are starting a romance. It’s not a good look for exes to show up this early in the game.

The NCIS: Hawai’i team is trying to figure out who stole evidence that would help convict a drug kingpin. Evidence leads them to a high-roller, which is why Lucy goes undercover. The show likely is very Lucy-centric. The show’s Twitter account also posted a photo of Lucy two days ago, teasing “what sticky situation has Lucy got herself into this time?” (Maybe this is why Jesse ends up hugging his co-worker).

Or, Jesse could be comforting Lucy because we know someone pulls a gun on her. This is a photo from the NCIS: Hawai’i episode.

Karen Neal/CBS ©2021

NCIS: Hawai’i Set for Double-Feature Divided By Four Weeks

And NCIS: Hawai’i fans are in luck because the show returns Jan. 24 with a new episode, too. It’s the first part of a double-feature, but with a catch. The CBS release says this episode is called Spies. Here’s part one: NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead in his case that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent.”

LeVar Burton is directing Spies. He’s the star of Roots and Star Trek: the Next Generation. And he’s also a talented director. Burton isn’t new to the NCIS brand. He directed 10 episodes of NCIS: New Orleans and also was a guest star on the show.

But we told you there’s a catch. NCIS: Hawai’i is going a four-week hiatus, with NBC showing the Winter Olympics. CBS lists part two as showing Feb. 28. That’s a long time to wait to see if Jane (Vanessa Lachey) can find Maggie. The episodes will be Shaw’s third and fourth on NCIS: Hawai’i. Fans probably recognize her from the sitcom Grace Under Fire or maybe for her recurring role on Law & Order: SVU.

The two-parter also features Beulah Koale, the New Zealand actor. He’s very familiar to TV shows set in Hawaii. Koale played Junior Reigns for three seasons on the reboot of Hawaii Five-0. He also played the character on an episode of the revival of Magnum PI.