‘NCIS Hawai’i’ Drops Hilarious Clip of the ‘Pair We Never Knew We Needed’

Alright, Outsiders — we have four more days to wait until the new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i drops. To kill some time, let’s take a look back at a highlight from Monday night’s episode.

It really didn’t take long for NCIS: Hawai’i to become another popular military crime show. The new series is yet another spin-off from the incredibly successful NCIS franchise. Its fellow spin-offs include NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. However, one of the things that make NCIS: Hawai’i unique is the fact they have given the reigns to a female special agent for the first time in the franchise’s long history.

That’s right, the lead agent in this series is Special Agent Jane Tennant. She is played by Vanessa Lachey (Minnillo). But our story actually features another one of the show’s female stars, and that would be Yasmine Al Bustami. She portrays Lucy Tara on the show.

Lucy Goes Undercover

In the most recent episode, Season 1, Episode 11, titled, “The Game”, Lucy goes undercover at an underground poker tournament. While she’s there, we saw one of the show’s best moments from all of Season 1. Lucy calls back to her NCIS: Hawai’i team to have them make a money transfer. In doing so, she has to pretend that she and Ernie (Jason Antoon) are a couple.

“Hey Cal, it’s uh, Marla,” Lucy says. “I’m sorry for calling so late. How’s Fort Worth treating ya?”

“Marla, sweetheart!” Ernie replies. “Fort Worth is as dry as a heart of a haystack, but uh, you know, otherwise I can’t complain.”

“Oh, that’s so great. Listen, I need 20K wired to my mad money account,” she explains.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, of course, little lady. Cash’ll move faster than the chicken caught in a coyote parade! You check your account in 30 minutes.”

You can check out the clip on the NCIS: Hawai’i official Instagram account down below:

“Marla & Cal — the pair we never knew we needed. #NCISHawaii”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Fans Loving the Marla and Cal Interaction

It isn’t just all of us over here at Outsider loving the Lucy and Ernie — or should we say Marla and Cal — interaction in the show’s most recent episode. NCIS: Hawai’i fans were loving it just as much as we were.

“Pair we didn’t expect but love em! This scene is so good!” one fan said.

“It was so good. Lucy was awesome,” replied another follower.

“Lucy is a bad ass!!!” a third person commented. “She looks so beautiful!”

We’d be hard-pressed not to agree with any of those statements.

