‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episodes Featuring ‘Hawaii Five-0’s Beulah Koale Airing on New Dates

The NCIS: Hawai’i two-parter featuring Hawai’i Five-0’s Beulah Koale has been rescheduled. The first episode Spies, Part 1 will air at a special time outside of NCIS: Hawai’i’s traditional timeslot. You can expect it on Monday, January 23rd after the AFC Championship football game.

The episode is also going to be directed by former Star Trek star and Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton, so it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss. It’ll follow a huge case that’ll put one of Jane Tennant’s closest friends in grave danger.

“NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer; Jane’s mentor and friend is kidnapped; a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives and connects the Navy engineer’s death to a Chinese black operation secret agent,” the description for the episode reads.

That New Zealand intelligence officer I played by none other than Beulah Koale, who played officer Officer Junior Reigns on Hawai’i Five-0. Koale also appears in Spies Part 2.

Spies, Part 2, will now air in the usual timeslot for NCIS: Hawai’i on Monday, January 24th at 10/9 central.

This is a pretty late time to change a timeslot, and the reasoning is unclear. But hopefully, enough people will tune in Sunday to catch the new episode.

Kate Whistler Actress Tori Anderson Said Last Night’s ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode Was one of Her Favorites

Fans are really excited for the two-parter, but Kate Whistler actress Tori Anderson said that last night’s episode is one of her favorites. Though, it was a hard one to watch as it was quite the emotional rollercoaster. So if you haven’t seen it, you’ll definitely want to catch up.

The episode follows Lucy Tara as she goes undercover at a poker game. She does so with the support of the team, but she’s emotionally distressed about something else. Huge complications arise in Whistler and Lucy’s relationship after Whistler’s ex-girlfriend comes into town. It definitely showed us a different side to Whistler, and it may be why she tweeted that it was one of her favorite episodes to date.

But it does look like last Night’s episode may be a breaking point for Lucy and Whistler. They may have actually split completely. And fans, who have loved seeing the two together, are pretty bummed. Granted, both Lucy and Whistler have a ton of learning and growing to do, so maybe the time apart will be good for both of them.

If you want to catch old episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i, they become available on Hulu the day after they air. And remember, if you want to catch the next episode of NCIS: Hawai’i, which is the first in a two-parter, tune in to CBS on SUNDAY after the AFC Championship game.