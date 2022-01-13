‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Former ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star Beulah Koale Set To Make Guest Appearance

Former Hawaii Five-0 star Beulah Koale is set to make a guest appearance on NCIS: Hawai’i. He’s going to have a multi-episode run on the new procedural series set in the Aloha state.

He’ll first make an appearance in the January 24th episode titled Spies, Part 1. The episode will follow Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, and the rest of the team investigating the death of Navy engineer Joseph Chan. But it’s going to be a big episode for Jane Tennant as it’ll hit really close to home.

They soon learn that the person who last saw Chan was Maggie Shaw, Janes’s mentor and close personal friend. And To make matters significantly worse… Maggie’s been kidnapped.

Koale, who played Junior Reigns on Hawai’i Five-0, will join the show as David Zola, an intelligence officer from New Zealand who is investigating a case that may tie Josephs’s death in with a Chinese black op. With Maggie going missing this episode is already huge. Additionally, with the case having such an international reach, it’s no wonder why it’s being split into multiple parts.

LeVar Burton, former Star Trek: Next Generation Actor, Reading Rainbow host, and Jeopardy! guest host will direct the episode.

TV Line provided a look at the new episodes with stills and a preview.

Here’s What One ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actress Thinks Makes the Show Appealing

NCIS: Hawai’i is not the third spinoff of NCIS and one of three NCIS franchise shows still on TV. Guest stars like Beulah Koale and guest directors like LeVar Burton continue to come in. So it’s clear that the show has appeal.

Tori Anderson, who plays the surly DIA Agent Kate Whistler on the series, recently reflected on why she thinks the series is doing so well.

“[A] lot of it comes down to the moral code of the show,” Anderson said in an interview with Looper. “It’s really well-written characters that want to leave the world a better place. It’s a team environment, and that’s such an amazing thing to bring in,” she said.

And maybe that’s why NCIS has survived for 19 seasons and continues to create spinoffs and do well in the ratings. But NCIS: Hawai’i is also unique.

“Especially on the islands of Hawaii, [there] is this feeling of ‘ohana’ [family], and that’s so important to the culture here,” she continued. Anderson hopes that Kate Whistler will become more and more a part of this family as she learns to let her guard down.

If you want to catch NCIS: Hawai’i, it airs right after NCIS on Monday nights at 10/9 central. And if you’re looking to watch NCIS: Los Angeles, you can tune in on Sunday Nights at 9/8 Central.