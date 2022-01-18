‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Here’s What’s Next for Lucy and Whistler

During last night’s “NCIS: Hawai’i” episode, a fan-favorite couple may have split when an ex-girlfriend came back into the picture.

Fans have loved the romance between Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) from the beginning. But last night, during Episode 11 of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” the two hit a rough patch that may signal their end for good.

Whistler apparently had a girlfriend with whom she never officially broke up. Whistler assumed the relationship would die on its own when she moved to Hawaii. But Cara, the ex, showed up out of nowhere near the end of the episode.

This broke Lucy’s trust for Whistler. Although the Special Agent kept her kind-of-ex-kind-of-current girlfriend secret to protect Lucy, she still ended up hurting the NCIS: Hawai’i agent. By the end of the episode, Lucy and Whistler seem broken up, if not taking a serious break so Whistler can regain Lucy’s trust.

That seems to be the next step for the “NCIS: Hawai’i” couple’s relationship. They may be broken up now, after Whistler hurt Lucy, but we’re sure it won’t be forever. Whistler just has to prove to Lucy that she can be trusted and that no more secrets will ever come between them.

Despite the sad breakup at the end of the “NCIS: Hawai’i” episode, fans still got to see Lucy shine last night. in addition to seeing more of her relationship with Whistler, fans also got to see Lucy go undercover. She pretended to be a rich girl from Texas participating in an underground poker tournament.

Lucy’s undercover tactics worked, outing the man that the team wanted to track down. We can’t wait to see what the team gets up to next week on a two-part episode.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i Faces Long Hiatus After Next Week

“NCIS: Hawai’i” Episode 12, titled “Spies: Part 1” airs next Monday, Jan. 24. Fans can catch it at the regular time of 10 p.m. EST on CBS. But the second part of the episode won’t air until four weeks later on Feb. 28.

Why the long wait? Apparently, CBS doesn’t want to battle NBC for viewers when the 2022 Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 4. It’s safe to assume that most viewers will want to tune into the Games, so CBS is holding off on airing Part 2 of the “NCIS: Hawai’i” episode until afterward.

That means we can almost guarantee that the first part of the episode will contain a cliffhanger. CBS will want to leave you on the edge of your sat, eager to see the story conclude in the second part. We’ll have to be patient until then and spend our time watching “NCIS: Hawai’i” reruns.