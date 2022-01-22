‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares Masked Up Behind-the-Scenes Selfie With Costars

NCIS: Hawai’i star Jason Antoon just shared a masked up behind-the-scenes selfie with his co-stars. Antoon, who plays Ernie on the new spinoff series, seems like he’s been having a ton of fun on set with the rest of the cast.

The photo is with NCIS: Hawai’i series lead Vanessa Lachey as well as Yasmine Al Bustami and Tori Anderson. Yasmine Al Bustami and Tori Anderson play Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler. On the show, the two characters recently had a pretty devastating breakup. Fans are wondering how that’s going to play out in future episodes, as they still have to see each other for work.

The whole NCIS: Hawai’i cast is still filming season 1. CBS ordered a full season after it had a successful run in the fall. There’s even a crossover episode coming in march with Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law, who play Agent Torress and Agent Knight on NCIS.

Jason Antoon’s Ernie is a cybersecurity specialist with a fun sense of humor and a kind-hearted attitude. He’s a total blast on screen and adds a lot to the team. And NCIS: Hawai’i fans seem to really like him. He definitely emerged as a fan favorite.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Is About to Air a Two Parter at a Special Time

Meanwhile, NCIS: Hawai’i is about to air the first episode of its two-parter at an all-new time. The show typically airs every episode on Mondays at 10/9 central following new episodes of NCIS. But the upcoming episode, Spies, Part 1, will air on Sunday, January 23rd after the AFC Championship game.

The NCIS: Hawai’i two-parter will continue the next day, Monday, in the show’s usual timeslot. It should be a real treat because not only are there high stakes, but LeVar Burton will direct the first episode. Burton is known for his work on Star Trek, Reading Rainbow, and Jeopardy!

Additionally, he’s voiced excitement about his directing gig and talked about how wonderful Vanessa Lachey was to work with.

“I love the show,” he said in an interview with TV Insider. “The cast is awesome. I think Vanessa’s terrific. It’s great to see a woman heading up one of these shows in this franchise. And it’s in Hawai’i. What’s not the like?”

And he’s right: Vanessa Lachey is the first woman to lead an NCIS franchise series. It’s an honor she takes very seriously. She’s also relatively new to the dramatic acting gig. At least, she’s more well known for her comedic parts and her reality TV hosting gigs. But she’s done well as Jane Tennant, and fans feel she makes sense for the role.

With the whole cast enjoying their time, and guest directors like LeVar burton coming in, the show is definitely worth checking out.