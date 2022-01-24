‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: LeVar Burton Says Return to Franchise Was a ‘Healing’ Experience

NCIS: Hawai’i is airing a special two-parter tonight and tomorrow night, and none other than LeVar Burton directed the portion airing tonight. Burton says that his return to the franchise, this time in Hawai’i, was a “healing” experience for him.

Burton has previously directed 10 episodes of NCIS: New Orleans and even an episode of Jag, which lead to NCIS. In a new interview with TV Insider, Burton discussed what it meant for him to be able to direct in Hawai’i.

“Even though I was working, it was still in Hawai’i. I really needed some time in the sun. I thrive in an island environment. Just being in that atmosphere was very healing for me,” he said. “My soul needed it as much as my body did. The healing power of nature is very real to me, and so I took full advantage of my presence there while we were shooting because it’s special energy over there. It’s one of the most special places on the planet.”

Burton has directed his fair share of TV episodes other than the ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ special, but that’s not what he’s known for. He’s known for his role on Star Trek as well as for being the host of Reading Rainbow. He guest-hosted Jeopardy! and many hoped he’d get the full-time hosting position.

Burton also mentioned that the cast and crew was fantastic to work with. Everyone was incredibly professional and kind. He had nothing but praise for the work people are doing on the show.

The ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ episode he directed that’s coming out tonight, Spies, Part 1, promises to be a big one for the series. It’ll air at 10pm eastern following the AFC championship game. It’s a huge timeslot, and should really help the show get some new eyes on it.

Tonight’s Episode of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Will Find Jane Tennant’s Friend in Trouble

Spies Part 1 is worth the watch based on the description for the episode alone.

“NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer; Jane’s mentor and friend is kidnapped; a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives and connects the Navy engineer’s death to a Chinese black operation secret agent,” the description reads.

That new Zealand intelligence service case officer will be played by none other than Beulah Koale, who previously starred in Hawai’i Five-0.

On top of the seriously intense case, the episode will also pick up where the last episode left off with Lucy and Kate’s relationship in shambles. New previews for the episode indicate that Lucy is very much sticking to her decision to call it off with Kate, but Kate seems to really want the chance to talk with her.

It’s important to watch tonight’s episode if you want to know what’s going on tomorrow night. And of course, tomorrow night’s episode will air during NCIS: Hawai’i‘s usual timeslot at 10/9 central.