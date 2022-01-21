‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: LeVar Burton Speaks on Vanessa Lachey Leading the Show

LeVar Burton has added another accolade to his resume—director of NCIS: Hawai’i’.

The Jeopardy! guest host stepped behind the camera to film a two-part special that debuts the Sunday (Jan. 23rd.). And he’s excited to sit down to watch the final cut.

“Isn’t that cool? I love that,” he told TV Insider about his upcoming episodes. “‘Cause I’m gonna be watching the game so I don’t have to do anything. I don’t even have to change the channel. We’ll just roll right into it.”

In Burton’s show, the team investigates the death of Navy engineer Joseph Chan. And when Jane gets too close to the truth, her mentor and friend—Maggie Shaw—winds up kidnapped.

The Star Trek alum isn’t new to the director’s chair, though. In the past, he’s worked on JAG and NCIS: New Orleans. And for obvious reasons, he’s loved all of his projects. But directing NCIS: Hawai’i’ was special for Burton. And that’s thanks to lead star Vanessa Lachey.

“I love the show,” he continued. “The cast is awesome. I think Vanessa’s terrific. It’s great to see a woman heading up one of these shows in this franchise. And it’s in Hawai’i. What’s not the like?”

Former ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star Beulah Koale Will Make a Guest Appearance in Burton’s Episodes

Former Hawaii Five-0 star Beulah Koale is heading back to the Aloha State for LeVar Burton’s upcoming NCIS: Hawai’i episodes.

The actor will appear in both of the shows titled Spies, Part 1 and Part 2.

In the story, Koale will play an intelligence officer from New Zealand named David Zola. The officer will be investigating a case that would tie the murder of Navy engineer Joseph Chan to a Chinese black op.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actress Tori Anderson

NCIS: Hawai’i has gotten a lot of buzz this year, and star Tori Anderson has a guess why.

“[A] lot of it comes down to the moral code of the show,” she said in an interview with Looper. “It’s really well-written characters that want to leave the world a better place. It’s a team environment, and that’s such an amazing thing to bring in.”

Hawai’i is part of three series franchise. And each of the shows is popular in its own right. But Anderson believes that her series has something that makes it stand out from the rest. The Islands.

“On the islands of Hawaii, [there] is this feeling of ‘ohana’ [family], and that’s so important to the culture here,” she continued.

Anderson hopes that her character Kate Whistler will form a stronger bond with her on-screen family as she slowly learns to let her guard down.

Watch CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i every Monday night at 10/9 CT.