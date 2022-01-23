‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Lucy and Kate’s Relationship Fallout Takes the Focus in Upcoming Episode

Last week, “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans were devastated to see fan-favorite couple Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler take a huge step back in their relationship.

Now, based on a recent promo for this week’s episode, it seems like they may have broken up for good. Per Express, this clip takes place during “Spies: Part 1,” which airs tonight on Sunday, Jan. 23. “Spies: Part 2” will air tomorrow on Monday, Jan. 24 at the normal “NCIS: Hawai’i” time.

Check out the brief clip of Lucy and Kate below before we dive in.

The reason Kate and Lucy are fighting is because Kate’s ex-girlfriend came to town. Although, it sounds like she’s not exactly Kate’s ex, but might be her current girlfriend. Kate never officially broke things off with Cara, instead expecting the relationship to fizzle out on its own once she moved to Hawai’i.

Lucy finished a dangerous undercover mission only to come home and find out about Cara. This led to Lucy’s trust in Kate being broken, which Kate will have to work hard to regain.

But based on the “NCIS: Hawai’i” promo above, that sounds like it’ll be harder than she thinks. “I should’ve told you about Cara,” Kate tells Lucy in the clip.

“I don’t want to hear what you should’ve done. You were not honest. That doesn’t work for me,” Lucy shoots back.

“So that’s it? You just throw away whatever this was, that easily?” Kate says.

“It is not easy. And you threw it away,” Lucy seethes. Cue the awkwardness when they start walking in the same direction because they work together.

Lucy’s mistrust is understandable since not breaking up with your past girlfriend is kind of a big deal. But will Kate open up more about her feelings and show that she can be vulnerable and trusted? We’ll have to wait and find out, “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans.

Two-Part ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode Directed by LeVar Burton

A familiar face to some fans directed tonight and tomorrow’s episodes of “NCIS: Hawai’i.” Reading Rainbow and previous “Jeopardy!” host LeVar Burton shot these episodes back in November, working with the cast and crew of the new “NCIS” spin-off.

Burton has directed episodes for the franchise before. Specifically, he worked on the New Orleans spin-off series. But the hardest part about these episodes, he told TV Insider, was working with a new cast.

“I think for me, the biggest [one] was the anxiety of a new cast and a new crew,” Burton said. “There’s always the first day of school, ‘how am I gonna fit in?’ sort of feelings that we all experience.”

But Burton said the experienced crew made him feel that much more comfortable right away. “I’ve been doing this a long time. And this crew on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i, they’re not only well trained. They are really proud motion picture professionals, and I don’t have higher praise for people in this industry,” Burton said.