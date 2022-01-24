‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Major Spoilers for Tonight’s Episode 13 ‘Spies Part 2’

So many NFL fans were glued to their television sets Sunday night watching one of the biggest games in professional football history. And, CBS banked on audiences sticking around following the big game in order to catch part one of a special NCIS: Hawaii two-parter episode, Spies.

Since the popular NCIS installment premiered last fall, NCIS: Hawaii has maintained a regular schedule airing on Monday nights. However, this week, the popular procedural drama has slightly veered from this schedule. Choosing to air a brand-new episode, Spies Part 1 on Sunday night. The reason for this change? To let fans catch both parts of this two-part episode on back-to-back nights on CBS. The second installment of the two-parter will air in the show’s regular timeslot tonight, Monday, January 24.

According to a synopsis of the two-part NCIS: Hawaii special, the team is tasked with solving the mysterious death of Joseph Chan, a Navy engineer. During the investigation, the NCIS officers learn that one of the last people to see chan alive was a colleague named Maggie Shaw. Shaw is also a mentor to NCIS officer Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey). However, the case gets even stranger when the Hawaii team learns that Shaw has been kidnapped.

‘NCIS: Hawaii’ Promises Some Big Action During Tonight’s Continuation

Tonight’s installment of the two-part NCIS episode promises some big action. Jane continues to investigate the kidnapping of Maggie Shaw, learning some secrets along the way. The team also has a surprise visit from a New Zealand Intelligence officer, David Sola (Beulah Koal). Sola is following a lead in his own case and it led him to the case the NCIS: Hawaii team is trying to solve. This connection between the two cases suggests that there is some involvement with a Chinese black op secret agent.

The programming change chosen by the NCIS: Hawaii showrunners this week is an interesting strategy, no doubt. Rather than making fans wait a full week between the installments of the Spies episodes, the series showrunners are airing them back-to-back hoping that NCIS: Hawaii fans will be eager to catch part two after the special Sunday night airing of part one. Plus, this may be one of the few new episodes of NCIS: Hawaii to air in the coming weeks. This news comes as the series will take an extended break during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that these episodes are promising some major events in NCIS: Hawaii storylines. I mean, who would not want to turn in for some non-stop action? From an epic kidnapping; a mystery with plenty of twists and turns; and some complicated storylines that make the mystery personal for some of the NCIS: Hawaii team’s top agents; this two-part special will certainly be one to remember!