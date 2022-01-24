‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Scores Massive Ratings Win Airing After NFL Football

Talk about scoring big numbers! More than an NFL playoff game, NCIS: Hawai’i used a strong lead-in to post a massive rating victory.

The spin-off from the popular franchise on CBS had a primetime spot right after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, 42-36. Vanessa Lachey and her NCIS: Hawai’i crew took the ball and ran with it. Let’s see about those numbers from a story by Matt & Jess.

It also should be noted that the episode was part one of a two-parter titled Spies and directed by LeVar Burton. Part 2 will air on Monday night at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.

The Sunday night episode posted a 2.2 demo rating in the 18-49 range. Also, NCIS: Hawai’i had nearly 10 million viewers tuning in to watch Jane Tennant and Co. get down to business. This was the most-watched episode in the show’s history.

CBS Hopes ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Picks Up A Lot Of New Viewers From Sunday Night

Seeing those numbers is an idea that CBS wanted to get the show in front of more eyes. It also might be worth a thought that NFL fans wanted something to watch after back-to-back games that went down to their final plays.

Still, CBS hopes that NCIS: Hawai’i will be around for a long time. The network thinks that the show might have some long-term potential and was willing to pour in some additional resources, ad-wise.

This show more than likely gets renewed for a second season. Why do we say that? CBS wants the show to succeed and it would just take a massive collapse for it to be canceled. Obviously, Sunday night’s numbers do bode well for the NCIS spin-off.

Ratings Tend To Soar When Programs Follow Major Sporting Event Viewership

Remember, too, that TV shows following huge NFL game viewership (see Super Bowl ratings) usually post big ratings’ numbers. It would please the network to have a percentage of the Sunday night crowd dial up the show on Monday night. Of course, there is always the real chance that NCIS: Hawai’i had some first-time viewers on Sunday night.

What also is worth watching is how an audience will stay connected just 24 hours after that Part 1 episode aired. Numbers from Monday night are going to be scrutinized by CBS, for sure.

So, this new type of attraction for the show comes at a time where it has had a strong lead-in throughout this season from OG show NCIS. That show has gone through some changes in its cast but remains popular to a degree. Now, the eyeballs will be on the spin-off to see if it can, indeed, capitalize on the success of Sunday night.