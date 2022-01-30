‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Proves Why ‘No Team Does it Better’

NCIS: Hawai’i still is basking in that very successful two-part episode that concluded Monday night.

And why not? The first episode of the double feature drew an audience of nearly 10 million. The plotlines for both hours also were compelling.

The NCIS: Hawai’i social media team decided to give the show a well-deserved attaboy by posting a clip from the final episode of the double feature. The caption — “No team does it better.”

Spoiler Alert: NCIS: Hawai’i Agents Bust Up a Chinese Spy Ring By Taking Down Tennant’s Best Friend

In the clip, the NCIS: Hawai’i agents were giving each other updates as they reported back to the office and closed off a complicated case.

The agents busted up a Chinese spy ring and solved two murders. Plus, they were being playful about Sola, who was portrayed by Hawai Five-0 star Beulah Koale.

“Anyone seen Sola?” Kai asks. “Kind of want him to thank me again for saving him.” Lucy teases with “maybe he left you a thoughtful letter in your desk.”

Jane Tennant walks in to tell her agents what a terrific job they did. Jesse tells her “Nah boss, it’s what we do.”

That’s when Jane confirms “and no team does it better.”

China Told Maggie Her Son Was Dead. They Lied

The two-part episode, entitled Spies 1 and Spies 2, also featured Jane’s best friend and mentor, Maggie Shaw (Julie White). What happened with Maggie probably was the toughest to watch. Jane figured out that Maggie was a big part of the Chinese spy ring, meaning that she committed treason against her own country. But the deception wasn’t so black and white.

Years ago, the Chinese government took Maggie into custody. They told her that her son had died. Then she was kicked out of the country. But China lied. Maggie learned about the deception when her son became an adult and contacted her. He’d lived in shame because of Maggie. But Maggie could help him by sharing information.

A key scene in this NCIS: Hawai’i episode involved Jane’s interrogation of Maggie. It was obvious that Maggie’s conscience bothered her because she did most of the talking.

“Turning a high-level American intelligence agent — that is something,” Maggie told Jane. “At first he didn’t ask for much. Confirmation of intelligence that MSS already had. It was nothing vital.

Jane wanted to know what Maggie got out of the deal. “Time with my son,” she said. “I thought I could control it, Janie. I thought I could stop before the asks became too much.” Maggie confessed that her son, now a powerful figure in the Chinese spy game, stuck around Hawaii to spend time with his mother.

NCIS: Hawai’i and other prominent shows on CBS now are on hiatus as the Winter Olympics get started Feb. 4. But circle March 28 as another special event. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will do a crossover episode, with Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jess (Katrina Law) headed to Honolulu. The two stars were in Hawaii this week to film the episode.