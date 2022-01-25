‘NCIS: Hawaii’ Reveals Gibbs Connection, Does This Mean Mark Harmon Will Return?

CBS crime drama NCIS: Hawaii recently aired a two-part episode unveiling a curious connection. Warning, the following contains spoilers for the January 24 episode of NCIS: Hawaii titled, “Spies, Part 2.”

In the episode “Spies, Part 2,” Jane Tennant (Vanessa Minillo) learns Maggie isn’t who she thought was. As the team works to reveal the truth, the story unfolds through a series of flashbacks to the early days of Maggie and Tennant’s friendship. In the beginning, Jane wanted to be a CIA analyst. Yet Maggie pushed Jane to aim for something bigger. As the narrative unfolds, the NCIS spinoff exposes a past connection to NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). And NCIS fans can’t get enough.

One flashback, in particular, shows Maggie and Tennant when they were younger. The scene continues as Maggie shares with Tennant a potential outcome that would allow her to return to her family while simultaneously working for the US government. Past times reveal Gibbs thinks a lot of Tennant after they worked together in Kabul. Gibbs asks Maggie to give Tennant his business card with the following message written on the back: “Rule 72, always be open to new ideas.”

NCIS: Hawaii Reveals Gibbs Connection

Okay, so maybe the episode didn’t show Mark Harmon in person. But still, the Gibbs reference still counts as a lead into a potential NCIS crossover situation. The less-experienced Tennant originally rejects the opportunity to become a “Navy cop” even though Maggie vouched for him as “good people.” Fast forward to the present and Maggie’s opinions may not account for much considering her recent betrayal. Nevertheless, Tennant ultimately decided to move forward with Gibbs’ proposition. In conclusion, we can thank Gibbs for encouraging Tennant to become an NCIS agent in Hawaii.

So, what are the chances we will see Gibbs and Tennant reunite in the Pacific sometime soon? NCIS last saw Gibbs leave his job behind in order to retire in Alaska. But is he gone from investigative work for good? It could be interesting to see how Gibbs functions working alongside Hawaii-based agents instead of his usual D.C. team. Whether it’s NCIS: Hawaii or back on the original NCIS, fans are eager to get Gibbs back on the screen. Of course, there is no official statement confirming Gibbs is returning at all.

One exciting update NCIS followers are sure to love is that a crossover between two NCIS shows is coming! On March 28, NCIS and its counterpart NCIS: Hawaii will crossover. Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law) will travel to the rainbow state on the tails of an active investigation.

While we wait for the NCIS hybrid, tune in to new episodes of NCIS: Hawaii on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET via CBS.